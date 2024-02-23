 KECO Body Repair Products Unveils New Products at MTE 2024

KECO Body Repair Products Unveils New Products at MTE 2024

KECO unveiled the K-Power Lateral Tension Tool, HEMI Tabs and some new knockdowns at the 2024 Mobile Tech Expo.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Published:

KECO Body Repair Products announced that they unveiled several new products at the 2024 Mobile Tech Expo, including the K-Power Lateral Tension Tool, accompanied by HEMI Tabs and a diverse selection of KECO knockdowns.

Expanding KECO’s range of lateral tension tools, the K-Power stands out for its ability to exert precise tension control on panels during pulls. With a power range spanning from controlled finesse to Port-a-Power strength, the K-Power comes equipped with a variety of shoes and tabs tailored to meet the demands of every job.

The K-Power is now available for pre-order exclusively on kecotabs.com.

Also unveiled at MTE 2024 was the new KECO HEMI Tabs. Featuring a curved dome design, the Dead Center and Crease HEMI Tabs are engineered to seamlessly fit within dents, facilitating successful pulls on smaller, yet deeper damage.

KECO also introduced its latest aluminum knockdowns, showcasing an assortment of new knockdowns and tips. This expansion underscores KECO’s ongoing commitment to providing technicians with the most comprehensive suite of dent repair products available.

For more information, visit kecotabs.com. For inquiries, personalized demonstrations or technical support, call (888) 532-6822 or email [email protected].

