Snap-on Takes the Heat Off Upgrading A/C Service Lines

A streak of above average temperatures expected through the upcoming summer months will keep shops humming through A/C repair season. Maintaining a vehicle’s air conditioning system is crucial with modern A/C systems needing regular upkeep to function at their best. Snap-on helps shops take the heat off upgrading and adding A/C service to their offering with products ranging from recyclers to leak detectors and enhanced protective equipment.

Snap-on’s line of Polartek A/C Recyclers for R134a and R1234yf are designed and manufactured to make A/C services easier and more accurate. The line of fully featured machines is engineered with technicians in mind for fast and trouble-free operation. Polartek A/C recyclers are tech-friendly with easy-to-read touchscreen displays, large dial gauges, long service hoses and oversized wheels. An intuitive user interface and fully automatic refrigerant recovery process makes Polartek an investment that will pay off in speed and accuracy. Shops can “future-proof” their businesses with the Snap-on Polartek A/C Dual Refrigerant Recycler that is designed to accommodate vehicles equipped with R134a or R1234yf refrigerants.

Snap-on CTG861K1 14.4 V MicroLithium Color Display Cordless Temperature Gun is a professional, industrial grade, infrared temp gun that offers safe non-contact and contact temp options and a temperature range: -58–1,832 °F (-50–1,000 °C). It records minimum, maximum and live readings and has a Saturn Circle Sight laser pointer. The high-contrast, color LCD display has a backlight for easy readings in shop lighting or outdoors. Adjustable emissivity from 0.3–1.0, a response time of 500 mSec and 35-hour continuous run time make it a dependable, long-lasting A/C service must have.

Snap-on ACT825 A/C Leak Detector is a standout in any shop with its large color LCD display, mode/status indicators and powerful battery. Its intelligent design, user-friendly interface and heated “environment sensing” tip offer highly accurate readings and virtually eliminates false alarms. This leak detector selects the best sensor setting and almost instantaneously detects extremely small levels of chlorofluorocarbon gases, avoiding interference and generating accurate, reliable readings. This leak detector is battery-powered with a comfortable push-button keypad for function controls and easily reaches into work areas with a flexible 15.5-inch probe. The tin oxide sensor in the ACT825 is capable of detecting HFC, CFC, HCFC and refrigerant blends in three sensitivity ranges and has a sensor life of 2,000 hours. It also has a “restart” feature to help prevent faulty readings and exceeds J2791 (R134a) and J2913 (R1234yf) certifications.

Special pricing on more than 80 A/C service items is available now through Aug. 31. For more information about these or other Snap-on tools and products, contact your participating Snap-on franchise or visit snapon.com.