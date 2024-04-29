Kaeser Announces Expansion of KAirFree Program

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. has announced an expansion of its industry-leading KAirFree service to include 30, 50 and 100 horsepower options with guaranteed compressed air for a fixed monthly fee.This broader range of offerings provides even more businesses with the opportunity to benefit from KAirFree’s innovative service across a wider range. It also makes KAirFree suitable for a wider range of compressed air applications.

KAirFree programs include all service costs and eliminate concerns of reliability, air quality issues, unexpected downtime and variable expenses associated with traditional compressed air ownership. Customers simply pay a monthly fee and Kaeser takes care of everything else, including installation, maintenance and repairs. KAirFree is ideal for businesses that are expanding their operations, considering replacing outdated equipment or testing out a new compressed air application.

“KAirFree is the fastest and easiest way to get compressed air,” said one satisfied KAirFree customer. “We chose KAirFree because of the flexibility it offers — we don’t need to worry about the hassle and expense of owning and maintaining our own compressor.”

“With this expansion, we can now serve a broader range of compressed air users,” said Matt McCorkle, manager of branch operations for Kaeser Compressors, Inc. “Whether you’re a growing business or looking for a more flexible solution, KAirFree offers a reliable and cost-effective way to get the compressed air you need.”

For more information, visit kairfree.com or call (800) 777-7873.