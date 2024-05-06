 Mayhew Expands Dominator Pro Pry Bar Line

Mayhew Tools has added two new orange- and green-handled pry bars to their longstanding Dominator Pro Pry Bar product line.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. has added two new pry bars to their longstanding Dominator Pro Pry Bar product line. The new tools, a 36” orange- and 36” green-handled pry bar, fill a void in the extensive product line comprised of multi-color and length options. With the popularity of the green- and orange-handled pry bars, Mayhew listened to what consumers wanted in making this additional size available.

All Dominator Pro Pry Bars are fully made in the U.S. and backed by a lifetime warranty. Ideal for any lifting or prying application, these pry bars feature a unique tri-lobular handle design that provides an enhanced, ergonomic grip and are available in both curved and straight blade styles. Features of the Dominator Pro Pry Bar Product Line include:

  • Hardened and tempered alloy steel shaft that runs from the cutting edge through the handle to deliver maximum durability and prying power
  • Capped end allows for striking without damaging the handle and serves as a shock absorber, reducing hand fatigue
  • Patented linear ribs around the neck ensure maximum transfer of torque, while the patented axial ribs assure a slip-free grip
  • Palm of hand naturally fits into the contour of the tri-lobular designed handle
  • Rounded end rolls smoothly into the heel of the palm for added comfort
  • Black oxide finish prevents corrosion and reinforces long-lasting durability

The new 36” Dominator Pro Pry Bars are as follows:

  • Part no. 14117GN: 36” Dominator Pro Pry Bar with green handle and curved blade
  • Part no. 14117OR: 36” Dominator Pro Pry Bar with orange handle and curved blade

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive and hardware markets.

For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at (800) 872-0037 or visit mayhew.com.

