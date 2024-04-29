 Snap-on Wraps Up National Welding Month with Hot Products 

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Snap-on Wraps Up National Welding Month with Hot Products 

Snap-on is notching up both gear and tools with a high-powered heat gun, MIG welder and protective jacket designed with welding professionals in mind.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

For welders, it’s the tools and the gear that take the work to the next level. Snap-on notches up both with a high-powered heat gun, MIG welder and protective jacket designed with welding professionals in mind.

Related Articles

Snap-on MM250SL Muscle MIG Welder is perfect for general repairs. This traditional MIG welder is the answer for broken parts, fabrication, broken bolts, trailer hitches and frame repairs. It’s among the line of Snap-on’s MIG welders that have higher-duty cycles at maximum amperage to increase weld times and performance. This model’s duty cycle is 100 percent at 185 A, a maximum amperage of 270 A and welds up to 3/8″ in a single pass. It includes a cylinder rack, MIG torch with 10′ cable, 15′ feeder cable and 20′ power input cable. For more specialized repairs, welding professionals can look to the Snap-on MIG225Ai Synergic MIG Welder for its capabilities with aluminum and thinner alloy steel particularly when it comes to collision repair, custom exhaust work, specialized fabrication and vintage restorations. It goes beyond a standard MIG welder in its capability to fill the crater left at the end of a weld.

Snap-on ET1600A 1,600 W Digital Programmable Heat Gun is a handy dynamo that features an innovative heating element of reinforced Micanite, which outperforms and outlasts traditional elements. It offers programmable temperature settings from 120° to 1,200° F and a maximum output of 1,600 W. This heat gun is lightweight and has a well-balanced ergonomic design for professionals who need precision in heat applications. From wire work and heat shrinking to aluminum dent pulling and vehicle wrapping, the ETA1600A is designed for a variety of applications.

Snap-on WELDJKT Welding Jacket with Stripes may look cool, but it’s made with a durable, lightweight, flame-retardant material and dielectric snaps for hot welding jobs. The high-reach collar provides added protection to the neck area, and the waist is sized with an extra inch around to allow movement without sacrificing protection. A proprietary process used in making the jacket ensures the designs stay put even through dozens of home and commercial washings. Zipper openings on the sides let excess body heat out while keeping coverage intact. It comes in sizes large, X-large and XX large. 

For more information about these welding items or other Snap-on tools and products, contact your participating Snap-on franchise or visit snapon.com.

You May Also Like

Products

BendPak Announces New Longer-Lasting LITESTIX

The LITESTIX portable LED work light now provides up to seven hours of continuous use on one charge.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

BendPak has introduced the new LITESTIX LS36SMDX portable LED work light, now powered by a higher-capacity rechargeable battery that provides up to seven hours of continuous use on one charge. It is designed to train task lighting wherever it’s needed without cords getting in the way. The light boosts visibility where general lighting isn’t strong enough, such as inside engine compartments, vehicle interiors and underneath lifts, as well as when work is underway at night.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
DataTouch Launches Data Pump Manager for Auto Body Shops

The Data Pump Manager is designed to share only the correct estimate and needed repair information to conduct business with each service provider.

By Jason Stahl
Kaeser Announces New Oil-Water Separator

The AQUAMAT i.CF employs an active process using compressed air to more evenly distribute condensate throughout the filter.

By Jason Stahl
TOPDON USA Unveils New Thermal Imaging Camera

The new TS001 thermal imaging camera is equipped with advanced measurement and observation modes for precise temperature readings and intuitive insights into heat distribution.

By Jason Stahl
Autel Releases the AC Elite G2 Charging Series 

The charger can be used in various settings, such as public commercial parking areas, residential areas, hospitals and service areas.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Snap-on Unveils New Speed Demon EPIQ 68″ Roll Cab

The new KETP682A3WHZ Limited-Edition Speed Demon EPIQ 68″ Roll Cab features next-level organization, durability, security and mobility.

By Jason Stahl
Florida Pneumatic Releases AIRCAT 6335 Engraving Pen

The AIRCAT 6335 Engraving Pen features a carbide stylus and powerful 1/8” stroke piston design for consistent and trouble-free operation.

By Jason Stahl
Hunter to Exhibit New HawkEye XL Aligner at MATS

New commercial alignment system offers speed, versatility and ease of use.

By Jason Stahl
Dent Fix Introduces New Soft Shock Mallet

The new DF-SM76 soft-shock mallet can apply a strong striking force and avoid damaging or scratching parts.

By Jason Stahl