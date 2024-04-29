Snap-on Wraps Up National Welding Month with Hot Products 

For welders, it’s the tools and the gear that take the work to the next level. Snap-on notches up both with a high-powered heat gun, MIG welder and protective jacket designed with welding professionals in mind.

Snap-on MM250SL Muscle MIG Welder is perfect for general repairs. This traditional MIG welder is the answer for broken parts, fabrication, broken bolts, trailer hitches and frame repairs. It’s among the line of Snap-on’s MIG welders that have higher-duty cycles at maximum amperage to increase weld times and performance. This model’s duty cycle is 100 percent at 185 A, a maximum amperage of 270 A and welds up to 3/8″ in a single pass. It includes a cylinder rack, MIG torch with 10′ cable, 15′ feeder cable and 20′ power input cable. For more specialized repairs, welding professionals can look to the Snap-on MIG225Ai Synergic MIG Welder for its capabilities with aluminum and thinner alloy steel particularly when it comes to collision repair, custom exhaust work, specialized fabrication and vintage restorations. It goes beyond a standard MIG welder in its capability to fill the crater left at the end of a weld.

Snap-on ET1600A 1,600 W Digital Programmable Heat Gun is a handy dynamo that features an innovative heating element of reinforced Micanite, which outperforms and outlasts traditional elements. It offers programmable temperature settings from 120° to 1,200° F and a maximum output of 1,600 W. This heat gun is lightweight and has a well-balanced ergonomic design for professionals who need precision in heat applications. From wire work and heat shrinking to aluminum dent pulling and vehicle wrapping, the ETA1600A is designed for a variety of applications.

Snap-on WELDJKT Welding Jacket with Stripes may look cool, but it’s made with a durable, lightweight, flame-retardant material and dielectric snaps for hot welding jobs. The high-reach collar provides added protection to the neck area, and the waist is sized with an extra inch around to allow movement without sacrificing protection. A proprietary process used in making the jacket ensures the designs stay put even through dozens of home and commercial washings. Zipper openings on the sides let excess body heat out while keeping coverage intact. It comes in sizes large, X-large and XX large.

