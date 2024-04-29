Dent Fix Introduces Cold Adhesive Glue Pad Set

Dent Fix Equipment’s Cold Adhesive Glue Pad Set with Mammoth Tar DF-CGS72 is a lightweight kit that is a great way for auto body professionals to quickly and safely move large areas of metal efficiently when paired with a separately sourced slide hammer.

The kit includes:

50 grams of Dent Fix’s Mammoth Tar Cold Glue that provides almost instantaneous, strong adhesion

Two round and two rectangular aluminum pulling tabs designed for strength and durability

Tab sizes: 38mm and 52mm round tabs and 22mm x 57mm and 36mm x 80mm rectangular tabs. Thread size is m12 x 175mm

Four-piece PDR-style adapter set, one for each tab

Features include:

Resilient – The composition is durable (with proper use) and can be kept without special storage conditions

– The composition is durable (with proper use) and can be kept without special storage conditions Long-lasting – Durable adhesive is reusable up to one year and can be washed with soap and water to remove soil or contaminants

– Durable adhesive is reusable up to one year and can be washed with soap and water to remove soil or contaminants Adaptability – Multiple tab sizes and flexibility to connect this kit to a wide variety of slide hammers

– Multiple tab sizes and flexibility to connect this kit to a wide variety of slide hammers Simplicity – Cold glue performs without the need for specialized dispensing tools or glue guns

– Cold glue performs without the need for specialized dispensing tools or glue guns Simple and safe – Mammoth Tar Cold Glue is clean and will not harm the finish of the vehicle

The application area of Mammoth Tar adhesive is very wide, but this product does not solve all the problems that a body repair expert will face.

The level of adhesion is different than hot glue. For example if there is complex damage like a sharp crease, Mammoth Tar will need the assistance of other pulling methods for an optimal repair.

For more information, click here.