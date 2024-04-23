Florida Pneumatic Introduces New AIRCAT 6410 3/16″ Air Hydraulic Riveter

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. has announced the new AIRCAT 6410 3/16” Air Hydraulic Riveter, which features 2,000 lbs. of pull force and is designed to handle both 5/32” and 3/16” steel and aluminum structural rivets, as well as 3/16” Monobolts.
This professional tool is designed for continuous use and features a convenient on/off switch for Florida Pneumatic’s patented “mandrel vacuum collection system.” The removable collection bottle can also be quickly emptied. Tips included are 5/32”, 3/16” and 3/16” Monobolt.
Other features include:
- 2,000 lb. pull force for aluminum, steel and Monobolt rivets
- 7/8” stroke length
- Comfortable trigger design
- Over mold composite grip design for added comfort
- On/off Mandrel vacuum system
- Built-in silence system to reduce noise
- Swivel air inlet for better maneuverability
- Professional design for continuous operation
- Supplied with three nose pieces: 5/32”, 3/16” and 3/16 Monobolt
