 Florida Pneumatic Introduces New AIRCAT 6410 3/16" Air Hydraulic Riveter

Products

Florida Pneumatic Introduces New AIRCAT 6410 3/16″ Air Hydraulic Riveter

The new AIRCAT 6410 3/16” Air Hydraulic Riveter features 2,000 lbs. of pull force and is designed to handle both 5/32” and 3/16” steel and aluminum structural rivets.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. has announced the new AIRCAT 6410 3/16” Air Hydraulic Riveter, which features 2,000 lbs. of pull force and is designed to handle both 5/32” and 3/16” steel and aluminum structural rivets, as well as 3/16” Monobolts.

This professional tool is designed for continuous use and features a convenient on/off switch for Florida Pneumatic’s patented “mandrel vacuum collection system.” The removable collection bottle can also be quickly emptied. Tips included are 5/32”, 3/16” and 3/16” Monobolt.

Other features include:

  • 2,000 lb. pull force for aluminum, steel and Monobolt rivets
  • 7/8” stroke length
  • Comfortable trigger design
  • Over mold composite grip design for added comfort
  • On/off Mandrel vacuum system
  • Built-in silence system to reduce noise
  • Swivel air inlet for better maneuverability
  • Professional design for continuous operation
  • Supplied with three nose pieces: 5/32”, 3/16” and 3/16 Monobolt

This and other quality AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading tool and equipment and industrial distributors.

For additional information, contact Chris Hirsch, director of retail and automotive sales, at [email protected] or (800) 327-9403 ext. 5220.

