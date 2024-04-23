Florida Pneumatic Introduces New AIRCAT 6410 3/16″ Air Hydraulic Riveter

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. has announced the new AIRCAT 6410 3/16” Air Hydraulic Riveter, which features 2,000 lbs. of pull force and is designed to handle both 5/32” and 3/16” steel and aluminum structural rivets, as well as 3/16” Monobolts.

This professional tool is designed for continuous use and features a convenient on/off switch for Florida Pneumatic’s patented “mandrel vacuum collection system.” The removable collection bottle can also be quickly emptied. Tips included are 5/32”, 3/16” and 3/16” Monobolt.

Other features include:

2,000 lb. pull force for aluminum, steel and Monobolt rivets

7/8” stroke length

Comfortable trigger design

Over mold composite grip design for added comfort

On/off Mandrel vacuum system

Built-in silence system to reduce noise

Swivel air inlet for better maneuverability

Professional design for continuous operation

Supplied with three nose pieces: 5/32”, 3/16” and 3/16 Monobolt

This and other quality AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading tool and equipment and industrial distributors.

For additional information, contact Chris Hirsch, director of retail and automotive sales, at [email protected] or (800) 327-9403 ext. 5220.