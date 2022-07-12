QuickJack Introduces New 6000ELX Portable Car Lift for EVs

The new QuickJack 6000ELX portable car lift offers a compact and affordable solution for lifting electric vehicles (EVs) for maintenance, service and detailing at a shop, at home or on the go.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

All-electric vehicles are hot and getting hotter. Industry experts expect global sales of electric passenger vehicles to surpass 10.5 million this year and project that EVs will make up around 30% — about 4.7 million — of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030. Lifting electric vehicles, especially luxury EVs, can be tricky. The high-voltage battery under the vehicle takes up a lot of space, pushing lifting points out toward the extreme edges of the vehicle frame. Many EVs also have extremely long wheelbases that put their lifting points out of reach of most scissor lifts and other mid-rise lifts. As a result, traditional two-post and four-post lifts are often recommended for servicing these vehicles. But those lifts are large, costly and permanent.

Advertisement

“We believe everyone should have the ability to work on their cars,” said Jeff Kritzer, executive vice president of QuickJack parent company BendPak. “As EVs continue to grow in popularity, we’re dedicated to developing equipment like the QuickJack 6000ELX that makes it convenient and cost-effective for professionals and hobbyists to take care of them.” Like all QuickJack lifts, the 6000ELX is a compact, frame-engaging scissor lift with an open-center design for complete access to the vehicle’s undercarriage. Since many EVs weigh more than their gas counterparts, the 6000ELX has a robust rated lifting capacity of 6,000 lbs. Its extra-long frames provide access to an unmatched range of lifting points from 47.5 inches all the way up to 76 inches. This is 17 inches longer than the QuickJack TL Series and about 10 inches longer than the TLX. There aren’t many passenger vehicles the 6000ELX can’t handle, from sports cars to sedans and light trucks.

Advertisement

The QuickJack 6000ELX features pendant controls for one-handed operation, dual-position automatic safety locks and durable urethane wheels that facilitate rolling the lift where it’s needed and putting it away when it’s not. A single touch of the button raises a vehicle more than 21 inches in the air in about 30 seconds. Another press lowers the lift onto its mechanical locks where it can safely hold the vehicle for as long as necessary. When the job is done, the lift collapses to 3.5 inches high and can hang on a wall or slide under a toolbox until next time. Pricing for QuickJack 6000ELX starts at $1,995, which includes free shipping in the 48 contiguous U.S. QuickJack lifts are a popular choice for homeowners, detailers and shops that don’t need or have room for additional permanent bays. They are also often selected for mobile service operations as a faster, safer lifting alternative to floor jacks or ramps.

Advertisement