Car Bench Introduces Barracuda Quick Pull Bench

Car Bench has introduced the Barracuda, a 16-foot by 5-inch quick pull bench mounted on a unique 5.2-ton (11,460-lb.) electro-hydraulic scissor lift.

The length and the strength of the Barracuda frame allows it to accommodate all type of cars, vans and trucks. It is equipped with a 10-ton pull post, which can be mounted 360° on the frame with vertical and horizontal rotations of +/- 90°. The Barracuda bench can also be equipped with Car Bench’s original Universal Jig system or even the exclusive Contact Evo 3D measuring system.

