 Car Bench Introduces Barracuda Quick Pull Bench

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Car Bench Introduces Barracuda Quick Pull Bench

The Barracuda is a 16-foot by 5-inch quick pull bench mounted on a 5.2-ton electro-hydraulic scissor lift. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Car Bench has introduced the Barracuda, a 16-foot by 5-inch quick pull bench mounted on a unique 5.2-ton (11,460-lb.) electro-hydraulic scissor lift. 

Related Articles

The length and the strength of the Barracuda frame allows it to accommodate all type of cars, vans and trucks. It is equipped with a 10-ton pull post, which can be mounted 360° on the frame with vertical and horizontal rotations of +/- 90°. The Barracuda bench can also be equipped with Car Bench’s original Universal Jig system or even the exclusive Contact Evo 3D measuring system.

For more information, click here.

You May Also Like

Products

WAI Announces New Part Numbers

WAI, a leading parts manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket, has added 25 new part numbers across their extensive catalog and parts selection.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

WAI, a leading parts manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket, remains committed to being first to market, adding 25 new part numbers across their extensive catalog and parts selection. These 100% new part numbers cover over 19.5million vehicles in operation (VIO) for popular global brands for Audi; BMW; Cadillac; Chevrolet; Fiat; Ford; Jaguar; Kia; Mercedes-Benz; Mercury; Mini Cooper; Nissan; Ram; Saab; Saturn; Suzuki; Toyota; Volkswagen; and Volvo (applicable for U.S. and Canada).

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
PRT Launches Seven New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represent nearly four million vehicles in new coverage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter’s Latest Wheel Alignment Spec Database Now Available

Semi-annual specification update includes 960-plus new and updated vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Matco Introduces 2023 Ghost Cart

Equipped with full extension roller bearing slides, the six drawers come in various sizes, accommodating tools of different dimensions and functionalities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Rotary Debuts All-Vehicle Lift Arms at SEMA Show

The new arms are designed to make it easier for auto pros to correctly spot and lift nearly any vehicle make and model — including next-generation EVs — using a single lift.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

INDASA Introduces Rhynogrip Mesh Line

The new Rhynogrip Mesh Line is an open mesh structure abrasive set to redefine the sanding experience by maximizing productivity and eliminating dust.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Showcases Red, White and Blue Products This Veterans Day

In recognition of Veterans Day, Snap-on is highlighting a couple of its products that come in patriotic colors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
INDASA Launches New E-Series Pro X Smart Repair Kit

The INDASA Group has launched the E-Series PRO X Smart Repair Kit, a new dimension to machine sanding and polishing.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Axalta Introduces Iris Mix Automated Mixing Machine

The Irus Mix is a fast and efficient fully automated and completely hands-free mixing machine for the automotive refinish industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers