Hyundai Front Windshield Camera Sensor and Blindspot Calibration 

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses a number of helpful ADAS calibration reminders that present themselves when addressing a Hyundai Santa Fe that needs windshield replacement in the front and also had its rear bumper removed for repair. They include making sure your software is the current version; being sure of a mobile Wi-Fi hot spot for the test drive; verifying use of OEM glass; removing ADAS components alone requires calibration; and the importance of first performing an alignment. As for the dynamic calibration itself, using Hunter’s ADASLink scan tool makes it “super easy,” Keene adds. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.