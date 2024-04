Serendipity led Jon Owens, national sales manager for Epicor, to find the automotive aftermarket. Jon started out in sales for Timken Roller Bearing in Canton, Ohio, and describes finding the aftermarket after graduating from college as being in the right place at the right time. However, it wasn’t until he took over the NAPA Auto Parts account for Timken and started going to meetings, such as the AWDA Conference, where he truly recognized the power of volunteering for industry committees.