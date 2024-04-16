 U-POL Raptor Rubberized Undercoating

U-POL Raptor Rubberized Undercoating

Kevin Lewis of U-POL shows how to apply Raptor Rubberized Undercoating, a product that protects against rust and stone chips.

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Jason Stahl and Kevin Lewis, regional sales manager with U-POL, discuss U-POL’s Raptor Rubberized Undercoating, a product that protects vehicle underbodies, quarter panels and wheel wells against rust and stone chips.

