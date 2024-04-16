U-POL Raptor Rubberized Undercoating

Jason Stahl and Kevin Lewis, regional sales manager with U-POL, discuss U-POL’s Raptor Rubberized Undercoating, a product that protects vehicle underbodies, quarter panels and wheel wells against rust and stone chips.
Andrew Markel shares his latest service tips in the all new BendPak EV Garage video series.
If you are servicing the brakes or suspension system on a Tesla Model S, you do not need fancy orange gloves or insulated tools. The brake system on the vehicle uses the 12-volt electrical system and not the 400-volt electrical system. Still, it is always a good practice to disconnect the 12-volt power system if you must remove a caliper or replace a brake hose.
Owens describes what he’s learned from volunteering in the industry and his vision for AACF as current its president.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the popular misconception that shops need a large amount of space to do ADAS work.
A grad of Northwood University, Koviak delves into his career and how he’s grown with the changes at Tenneco and DRiV over the years.
Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 news stories of 2023.
INEOS Automotive and BASF’s Coatings division have signed an agreement on global automotive refinish body and paint development.
With refinish and ADAS, the theme time and time again comes back to: check the OEM repair recommendations.
BASF’s Coatings’ GLASS Tool offers an analysis approach that enables transparency and supports customers in making informed decisions for sustainable surface solutions.
Carlisle Fluid Technologies — Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, MS and BGK — and Owens Community College have teamed up to present Spray Finishing Technology Workshops.