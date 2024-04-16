Hunter Elite Wheel Balancer: 19.5-inch Tire ServiceHunter Maverick Tire Changer: 19.5-inch Tire Service

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s Maverick tire changer and handling a 19.5-inch tire, which is becoming more and more popular. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Discover the revolutionary Autel ADAS Bay Max vehicle lift at the Autel Research and Testing facility in New York with Eric Garbe, senior automotive technical writer for Babcox Media. Learn how this innovative lift combines mechanical repair, four-wheel alignment and ADAS calibration in a single bay, maximizing efficiency and shop space. This video is sponsored by Autel.