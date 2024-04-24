 Introduction to the Hunter HD Elite Wheel Balancer

Introduction to the Hunter HD Elite Wheel Balancer

Joe Keene of Babcox Media speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on the latest upgrades to the HD Elite Wheel Balancer.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s HD Elite Wheel Balancer, which features the latest and greatest upgrades, including a computer-based operating system and load roller. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

EV Bizz

Jumpstarting an EV

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

Published:

Here’s a real-world scenario: A customer brings their EV into your shop for service, and it’s been there for quite a while because the parts are on backorder. After a few weeks, you get in the vehicle to move it out of your way, and the ignition won’t turn on. It’s acting like the battery is dead, so what do you do now?

At the Intersection of Tradition and Innovation with Grace Hovis

Grace Hovis’s journey in Hovis Auto & Truck Supply blends tradition with digital innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry.

By Jason Stahl
Autel’s ADAS Bay Max Vehicle Lift

Discover the revolutionary Autel ADAS Bay Max vehicle lift at the Autel Research and Testing facility in New York.

By Jason Stahl
BEV Brake Service Tips

Andrew Markel shares his latest service tips in the all new BendPak EV Garage video series.

By Jason Stahl
The Importance of Volunteering and Giving Back to the Aftermarket with Jon Owens

Owens describes what he’s learned from volunteering in the industry and his vision for AACF as current its president.

By Madeleine Winer

Hunter to Exhibit New HawkEye XL Aligner at MATS

New commercial alignment system offers speed, versatility and ease of use.

By Jason Stahl
Hunter Engineering to Exhibit HawkEye XL Aligner at TMC

New commercial alignment system offers speed, versatility and ease of use.

By Jason Stahl
Hunter Engineering Wins Prestigious Optimizely Award

The award recognizes customers who have deployed and maintained a technology ecosystem with Optimizely at the center of their digital planning and execution.

By Jason Stahl
Limited Space Calibrations

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the popular misconception that shops need a large amount of space to do ADAS work.

By Jason Stahl