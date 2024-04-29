 Hunter HD Elite Wheel Balancer: Handling Large Custom Wheels

Hunter HD Elite Wheel Balancer: Handling Large Custom Wheels

The Hunter HD Elite Wheel Balancer can accommodate large custom 4x4 wheels with ease.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on custom 4×4 wheels that most shops pass on because they don’t fit on a standard balancer — but they do on the Hunter HD Elite Wheel Balancer! This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

