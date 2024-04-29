Hunter HD Elite Wheel Balancer: Handling Large Custom Wheels

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on custom 4×4 wheels that most shops pass on because they don’t fit on a standard balancer — but they do on the Hunter HD Elite Wheel Balancer! This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
One of the first items to be replaced on any Tesla model are the tires. This is due to tire wear from the instant torque of the electric motor. When replacing the tires, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.
Tesla has used Baolong (from 2012 to 2014), Continental (from 2014 to 2020 ) and a proprietary sensor that uses Bluetooth. For 2021, the Model Y started to use a sensor that communicates using Bluetooth protocols. Not much is known about the new system except that the sensors are currently available only through Tesla.