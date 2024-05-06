The Autel IA900: The All-in-One Diagnostics, Alignment & ADAS Solution

Check out this in-depth look at the Autel IA900 Alignment and ADAS calibration frame solution. First, we’ll examine the three IA900 shop solution packages, followed by a step-by-step walkthrough of the Autel diagnostics and ADAS calibration process.
Large, custom 4×4 wheels are all the rage, and Hunter’s Maverick tire changer makes handling them a breeze.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on the ease with which Hunter’s premium center-clamp Maverick tire changer can handle large custom wheels. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
Joe Keene of Babcox Media speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s premium center-clamp Maverick tire changer.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the calibration procedure for a Hyundai Santa Cruz that needed a windshield replacement and rear bumper repair.
Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, and the challenge is still the same: keeping the light off.
Jason Stahl and Jason Wong discuss the similarities and differences in calibrating ADAS systems in EVs vs. ICE vehicles.
The new TS001 thermal imaging camera is equipped with advanced measurement and observation modes for precise temperature readings and intuitive insights into heat distribution.
When navigating the complexity and challenges of ADAS, apply the lessons you’ve learned … and be open to learning more.
The charger can be used in various settings, such as public commercial parking areas, residential areas, hospitals and service areas.