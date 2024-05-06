 The Autel IA900: The All-in-One Diagnostics, Alignment & ADAS Solution

The Autel IA900: The All-in-One Diagnostics, Alignment & ADAS Solution

Watch a step-by-step walkthrough of the Autel diagnostics and ADAS calibration process.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Check out this in-depth look at the Autel IA900 Alignment and ADAS calibration frame solution. First, we’ll examine the three IA900 shop solution packages, followed by a step-by-step walkthrough of the Autel diagnostics and ADAS calibration process.

