U-POL Raptor Product System, Pt. 4: Texture Replacements

Mark Thomas, North American training manager with U-POL, and Kevin Lewis, regional sales manager with U-POL, demonstrate two-coat texture replacement with U-POL’s Raptor Product System using both a 3M Performance H/O gun and U-POL’s 4880 Professional Vari-Nozzle gun.
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on the bead massage feature on Hunter's Maverick tire changer — which some OEMs are now recommending for better tire and wheel fitment to help with wheel balancing. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.