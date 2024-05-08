Introduction to the U-POL Raptor Product System

Jason Stahl and Kevin Lewis, regional sales manager with U-POL, discuss U-POL’s Raptor Product System, a tough and durable 2K system used as a truck bedliner or as an exterior protective coating that can be tinted any color.
Jason Stahl and Kevin Lewis, regional sales manager with U-POL, discuss U-POL’s Raptor Product System, a tough and durable 2K system used as a truck bedliner or as an exterior protective coating that can be tinted any color.
Kevin Lewis of U-POL shows how to apply Raptor Rubberized Undercoating, a product that protects against rust and stone chips.
Jason Stahl and Kevin Lewis, regional sales manager with U-POL, discuss U-POL's Raptor Rubberized Undercoating, a product that protects vehicle underbodies, quarter panels and wheel wells against rust and stone chips.
Large, custom 4×4 wheels are all the rage, and Hunter’s Maverick tire changer makes handling them a breeze.
Joe Keene of Babcox Media speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s premium center-clamp Maverick tire changer.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the calibration procedure for a Hyundai Santa Cruz that needed a windshield replacement and rear bumper repair.
Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, and the challenge is still the same: keeping the light off.
Grace Hovis’s journey in Hovis Auto & Truck Supply blends tradition with digital innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry.
Discover the revolutionary Autel ADAS Bay Max vehicle lift at the Autel Research and Testing facility in New York.
Andrew Markel shares his latest service tips in the all new BendPak EV Garage video series.