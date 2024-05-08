 Introduction to the U-POL Raptor Product System

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Video

U-POL Raptor Product System, Pt. 1: Introduction

Welcome to the Raptor Product System, a tough 2K system for bedliners or other exterior protection.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Published:

Jason Stahl and Kevin Lewis, regional sales manager with U-POL, discuss U-POL’s Raptor Product System, a tough and durable 2K system used as a truck bedliner or as an exterior protective coating that can be tinted any color.

Related Articles

You May Also Like

Video

U-POL Raptor Rubberized Undercoating

Kevin Lewis of U-POL shows how to apply Raptor Rubberized Undercoating, a product that protects against rust and stone chips.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Jason Stahl and Kevin Lewis, regional sales manager with U-POL, discuss U-POL's Raptor Rubberized Undercoating, a product that protects vehicle underbodies, quarter panels and wheel wells against rust and stone chips.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Maverick Tire Changer: Handling Large Custom Wheels

Large, custom 4×4 wheels are all the rage, and Hunter’s Maverick tire changer makes handling them a breeze.

By Jason Stahl
Introduction to the Maverick Tire Changer

Joe Keene of Babcox Media speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s premium center-clamp Maverick tire changer.

By Jason Stahl
Hyundai Front Windshield Camera Sensor and Blindspot Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the calibration procedure for a Hyundai Santa Cruz that needed a windshield replacement and rear bumper repair.

By Jason Stahl
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, and the challenge is still the same: keeping the light off.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Jumpstarting an EV

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

By Jason Stahl
At the Intersection of Tradition and Innovation with Grace Hovis

Grace Hovis’s journey in Hovis Auto & Truck Supply blends tradition with digital innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry.

By Jason Stahl
Autel’s ADAS Bay Max Vehicle Lift

Discover the revolutionary Autel ADAS Bay Max vehicle lift at the Autel Research and Testing facility in New York.

By Jason Stahl
BEV Brake Service Tips

Andrew Markel shares his latest service tips in the all new BendPak EV Garage video series.

By Jason Stahl