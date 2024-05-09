U-POL Raptor Product System, Pt. 2: Application Methods

Jason Stahl and Mark Thomas, North American training manager with U-POL, discuss the application methods for U-POL’s Raptor Product System and its versatility as a two-coat texture replacement product.
Jason Stahl and Mark Thomas, North American training manager with U-POL, discuss the application methods for U-POL’s Raptor Product System and its versatility as a two-coat texture replacement product.
The bead massage feature on the Maverick tire changer helps with better tire and wheel fitment for balancing.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on the bead massage feature on Hunter's Maverick tire changer — which some OEMs are now recommending for better tire and wheel fitment to help with wheel balancing. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
Joe Keene of Babcox Media discusses Hunter’s Maverick tire changer and handling 19.5-inch wheels, which are common on some delivery vehicles.
Kevin Lewis of U-POL shows how to apply Raptor Rubberized Undercoating, a product that protects against rust and stone chips.
Large, custom 4×4 wheels are all the rage, and Hunter’s Maverick tire changer makes handling them a breeze.
Joe Keene of Babcox Media speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s premium center-clamp Maverick tire changer.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the calibration procedure for a Hyundai Santa Cruz that needed a windshield replacement and rear bumper repair.
Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, and the challenge is still the same: keeping the light off.
Grace Hovis’s journey in Hovis Auto & Truck Supply blends tradition with digital innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry.