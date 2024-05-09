 U-POL Raptor Product System, Pt. 2: Application Methods

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Video

U-POL Raptor Product System, Pt. 2: Application Methods

The applications for the versatile Raptor Product System are many.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Jason Stahl and Mark Thomas, North American training manager with U-POL, discuss the application methods for U-POL’s Raptor Product System and its versatility as a two-coat texture replacement product.

Related Articles

You May Also Like

Video

Maverick Tire Changer: Bead Massage

The bead massage feature on the Maverick tire changer helps with better tire and wheel fitment for balancing.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on the bead massage feature on Hunter's Maverick tire changer — which some OEMs are now recommending for better tire and wheel fitment to help with wheel balancing. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Maverick Tire Changer: 19.5-inch Tire Service

Joe Keene of Babcox Media discusses Hunter’s Maverick tire changer and handling 19.5-inch wheels, which are common on some delivery vehicles.

By Jason Stahl
U-POL Raptor Rubberized Undercoating

Kevin Lewis of U-POL shows how to apply Raptor Rubberized Undercoating, a product that protects against rust and stone chips.

By Jason Stahl
Maverick Tire Changer: Handling Large Custom Wheels

Large, custom 4×4 wheels are all the rage, and Hunter’s Maverick tire changer makes handling them a breeze.

By Jason Stahl
Introduction to the Maverick Tire Changer

Joe Keene of Babcox Media speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s premium center-clamp Maverick tire changer.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Hyundai Front Windshield Camera Sensor and Blindspot Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the calibration procedure for a Hyundai Santa Cruz that needed a windshield replacement and rear bumper repair.

By Jason Stahl
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, and the challenge is still the same: keeping the light off.

By Jason Stahl
Jumpstarting an EV

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

By Jason Stahl
At the Intersection of Tradition and Innovation with Grace Hovis

Grace Hovis’s journey in Hovis Auto & Truck Supply blends tradition with digital innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry.

By Jason Stahl