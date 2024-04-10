Introduction to the Maverick Tire Changer

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s premium center-clamp Maverick tire changer and runs thorough a demonstration of a typical low-profile sidewall procedure. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the popular misconception that shops need a large amount of space to do ADAS work, pointing out that a large majority of forward-facing calibrations — the most common of all ADAS calibrations — can be done in space nearly every shop has.This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.