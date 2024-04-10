 Introduction to the Maverick Tire Changer

Introduction to the Maverick Tire Changer

Joe Keene of Babcox Media speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s premium center-clamp Maverick tire changer.

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s premium center-clamp Maverick tire changer and runs thorough a demonstration of a typical low-profile sidewall procedure. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

