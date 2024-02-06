 Hunter Engineering Wins Prestigious Optimizely Award

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Hunter Engineering Wins Prestigious Optimizely Award

The award recognizes customers who have deployed and maintained a technology ecosystem with Optimizely at the center of their digital planning and execution.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Hunter Engineering announced it was recently named a winner in the Optimizely 2023 Customer Awards contest, winning the honor in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category.

Related Articles

The organization-wide award recognizes customers who have deployed and maintained a technology ecosystem with Optimizely at the center of their digital planning and execution.

Optimizely is one of the largest digital experience platform companies in the world, meeting the needs for many large multinational organizations. Other winners in the 2023 contest included United Airlines, Royal Canin and Bloomberg Media. 

Hunter employed several Optimizely products to help provide exceptional customer experiences. With the assistance of Optimizely CMS, Hunter’s corporate website saw a 70% increase in monthly average pageviews.

A large portion of this growth was driven by the HunterNet 2 portal built within Optimizely, where customers log in for personalized data about the Hunter equipment installed at their business, as well as valuable information for technicians and service writers.

Examples of this quick information access would include detailed equipment performance data, such as all vehicle alignment inspections for customers with Quick Check systems, body damage images for viewing and download, and service guides to identify vehicle repair requirements and tool compatibility.

Both HunterNet 2 and Hunter.com provide customers direct access to their local team for in-person contact.

The most prominent use of an Optimizely product was in greatly expanding the company’s ecommerce customer experience. The Shop Hunter Marketplace now offers more than 130 commonly ordered wear items and accessories for U.S. customers, such as tire changer polymer mount heads, tire paste and brushes, and balancer wheel mounting cups.

The detailed descriptions, flexible display options and ability to show parts with their compatible equipment give Hunter customers the utmost confidence they’re getting the exact part they need the first time.

“Optimizely is the platform for some very large and highly regarded organizations, so we’re happy to be included in such company,” said Marketing Vice President Pete Liebetreu. “But we’re more proud that we’re better able to deliver an excellent user experience and help keep our customers’ equipment always up and producing.”

For more information, visit hunter.com.

You May Also Like

News

Car ADAS Announces Partnership with TechForce Foundation

As part of its partnership, Car ADAS Solutions donated $1,500 to TechForce Foundation to become a TechForce Champion.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Car ADAS Solutions announced it has formed a partnership with TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) committed to the career exploration and workforce development of professional technicians in all sectors, including automotive; aviation; collision; diesel; fleets; marine; motorcycle; motorsports; restoration; welding; and emerging technologies.

As part of its partnership, Car ADAS Solutions donated $1,500 to TechForce Foundation to become a TechForce Champion, a small business that supports the foundation’s mission of helping students get educated and find careers as professional technicians.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Repairify Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Craig Edmonds is is now president of asTech, Cris Hollingsworth is co-CEO of Repairify Global Holdings and Rick Keister is co-chairman of the board.

By Jason Stahl
ASA Applauds U.S. House Passage of Bipartisan Tax Bill

The legislation would allow businesses to expense more business costs for tax deduction, provide relief to businesses impacted by certain disasters and expand the Child Tax Credit.

By Jason Stahl
Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar Featuring Mike Anderson

The webinar, “Embracing Technology to be Successful in the Collision Industry,” will take place Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 29.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 29.

By Jason Stahl
Puget Collision MSO Group Reaches Over 50 Stores

Joe Morella would have never pictured the path he has taken to becoming the owner of over 50 CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA locations.

By Jason Stahl
GM Announces New Leadership at Customer Care and Aftersales

General Motors has named David Marsh as global VP of Customer Care and Aftersales, with Jennifer Goforth replacing him as executive director North America Sales, Service and Marketing. 

By Jason Stahl