Hunter Engineering Wins Prestigious Optimizely Award

Hunter Engineering announced it was recently named a winner in the Optimizely 2023 Customer Awards contest, winning the honor in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category.

The organization-wide award recognizes customers who have deployed and maintained a technology ecosystem with Optimizely at the center of their digital planning and execution.

Optimizely is one of the largest digital experience platform companies in the world, meeting the needs for many large multinational organizations. Other winners in the 2023 contest included United Airlines, Royal Canin and Bloomberg Media.

Hunter employed several Optimizely products to help provide exceptional customer experiences. With the assistance of Optimizely CMS, Hunter’s corporate website saw a 70% increase in monthly average pageviews.

A large portion of this growth was driven by the HunterNet 2 portal built within Optimizely, where customers log in for personalized data about the Hunter equipment installed at their business, as well as valuable information for technicians and service writers.

Examples of this quick information access would include detailed equipment performance data, such as all vehicle alignment inspections for customers with Quick Check systems, body damage images for viewing and download, and service guides to identify vehicle repair requirements and tool compatibility.

Both HunterNet 2 and Hunter.com provide customers direct access to their local team for in-person contact.

The most prominent use of an Optimizely product was in greatly expanding the company’s ecommerce customer experience. The Shop Hunter Marketplace now offers more than 130 commonly ordered wear items and accessories for U.S. customers, such as tire changer polymer mount heads, tire paste and brushes, and balancer wheel mounting cups.

The detailed descriptions, flexible display options and ability to show parts with their compatible equipment give Hunter customers the utmost confidence they’re getting the exact part they need the first time.

“Optimizely is the platform for some very large and highly regarded organizations, so we’re happy to be included in such company,” said Marketing Vice President Pete Liebetreu. “But we’re more proud that we’re better able to deliver an excellent user experience and help keep our customers’ equipment always up and producing.”

For more information, visit hunter.com.