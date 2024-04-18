 Consolidator Report

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 15.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Joe Hudson’s Announces Acquisition of Six New Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has acquired five Precision Hail and Collision locations across Texas and Patton Brothers Body and Frame in Athens, Ga.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Fender Mender Collision in Encinitas, Calif.

Crash Champions now operates a network of more than 100 locations across the state of California.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Hosts Biannual Operations Leadership Conference

The three-day event featured presentations from Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert, executive leadership, senior operations leaders and more.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington State

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Blue Sky Auto Body in Tacoma, Wash.

Read more here.

Marine Corps Veteran Joins Maaco Family

Quincy Land, owner of the newly opened Maaco in O’Fallon, has 20 years of dedicated service as a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps.

Read more here.

Driven Brands Collision Buzz Podcast Wins Awards

The Collision Buzz podcast won two awards from the U.S. Podcast Association (USPA).

Read more here.

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its California network with the successful acquisition of Fender Mender in Encinitas.

The acquisition officially closed on April 5, with operations transferring immediately to Crash Champions. The repair center is located at 326 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas.

“Crash Champions has quickly grown across California, and we’re proud to welcome this high-performing repair center to the team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The addition of this Encinitas location and its exceptional team members will greatly benefit our local customers and business partners.”

CAPA Elects New Members to Board of Directors and Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association has announced the election of four members to its board of directors and three members to its technical committee.

By Jason Stahl
Axalta Named 2023 General Motors Supplier of the Year

GM selects winners based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM’s values and commitment to achieving GM’s ambitious goals.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Hosts Biannual Operations Leadership Conference

The three-day event featured presentations from Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert, executive leadership, senior operations leaders and more.

By Jason Stahl
Driven Brands Collision Buzz Podcast Wins Awards

The Collision Buzz podcast won two awards from the U.S. Podcast Association (USPA).

By Jason Stahl

CIF Announces United Recyclers Group as Repeat Annual Donor

This marks U.R.G.’s fourth consecutive donation at the Urgent Care tier.

By Jason Stahl
Salem Auto Body: Since the 1920s

Salem Auto Body is located down the road from Gallows Hill, where Bridget Bishop was hanged in 1692 as part of the Salem witch trials.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington State

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Blue Sky Auto Body in Tacoma, Wash.

By Jason Stahl
Driven Brands Named Cystic Fibrosis National Corporate Champion

The Driven Brands Collision group was honored at the recent Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Volunteer Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. 

By Jason Stahl