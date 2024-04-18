Consolidator Report

Joe Hudson’s Announces Acquisition of Six New Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has acquired five Precision Hail and Collision locations across Texas and Patton Brothers Body and Frame in Athens, Ga.

Crash Champions Acquires Fender Mender Collision in Encinitas, Calif.

Crash Champions now operates a network of more than 100 locations across the state of California.

Crash Champions Hosts Biannual Operations Leadership Conference

The three-day event featured presentations from Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert, executive leadership, senior operations leaders and more.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington State

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Blue Sky Auto Body in Tacoma, Wash.

Marine Corps Veteran Joins Maaco Family

Quincy Land, owner of the newly opened Maaco in O’Fallon, has 20 years of dedicated service as a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps.

Driven Brands Collision Buzz Podcast Wins Awards

The Collision Buzz podcast won two awards from the U.S. Podcast Association (USPA).

