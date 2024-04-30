 ALLDATA Adds Repair Planner to Collision Repair Platform

ALLDATA Adds Repair Planner to Collision Repair Platform

Repair Planner automates the repair planning process and helps shops plan necessary inspections and structural repairs with OEM accuracy.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

ALLDATA has announced the launch of Repair Planner, the newest addition to the company’s integrated collision repair platform.

Repair Planner is a timesaving software tool that automates the repair planning process and helps shops plan necessary inspections and structural repairs with OEM accuracy. It works with the three major estimating systems and integrates seamlessly with ALLDATA Collision for one-click access to related OEM information and procedures.

Benefits include:

  • Saves hours of research time. Reviews an estimate in seconds, flagging OEM-specified structural repairs and identifying repair information line by line.
  • Access to OEM-accurate vehicle repair. Graphic icons indicate OEM information in ALLDATA Collision associated with a particular job, including technical service bulletins (TSBs), diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), service precautions, specifications, diagrams, paint codes, locations and more — everything shops need for safe and accurate collision repairs.
  • Helps limit liability. Calls out critical OEM procedures, ensuring that shops never miss required repairs and that vehicles are repaired back to OEM standards according to the manufacturer’s own criteria. “Vital Repairs” describes the OEM-specified inspections and repairs required after a collision, including high-voltage system disable/enable.

“We are constantly developing solutions to help technicians find the OEM information they need faster, improve accuracy and expedite the collision repair workflow,” said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. “Repair Planner dramatically reduces the time users need to spend researching OEM information and aims to add a layer of protection for shop owners by calling out exactly what’s required to repair vehicles back to factory standards.”

Repair Planner requires a subscription to ALLDATA Collision. Targeted specifically to auto body repair shops, ALLDATA Collision delivers industry-leading, unedited OEM data, including body and frame sectioning, handling of new materials, evolving technologies such as hybrids and panel replacement, and more. It features the award-winning advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) Quick Reference tool and offers coverage for 44,000 engine-specific vehicles, more than 95% of vehicles on the road today.

For more information on ALLDATA, visit ALLDATA.com.

