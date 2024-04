This past weekend saw violent storms across the middle of the country, leaving a trail of destruction. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed or damaged, and so many lives have been turned upside down.

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is here to assist collision repair professionals who have suffered a significant loss.

You can contact the CIF at (855) 423-3243 or fill out the form here for possible disaster relief assistance.

The CIF sends prayers to all who were impacted.