 Repairify Appoints New VP of General Automotive Repair Markets

Repairify Appoints New VP of General Automotive Repair Markets

Industry veteran Ben Johnson will lead asTech Mechanical's business development and product management teams.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Repairify announced that it has appointed Ben Johnson as vice president of General Automotive Repair Markets to help lead the company’s expansion into the mechanical market.

Johnson will lead the business development and product management teams for asTech Mechanical as it enhances its remote OEM solutions to better serve the needs of the general automotive service and repair markets.

Since the start of his career, Johnson has been deeply involved in the evolution of vehicle repair. He got his start as an automotive technician in 1979 and still maintains several ASE certifications. Prior to joining Repairify, his experience included multiple roles at SPX, leadership positions at the Auto Care Association and Delphi, overseeing ALLDATA’s mechanical repair products, and most recently managing Mitchell 1’s product portfolio.

Johnson has extensive ties to many of the industry’s key associations. He is an active member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International and most recently served on the Auto Care Association’s Tool & Equipment and Emerging Technologies committees. He is also a past president of the Equipment & Tool Institute (ETI) and has served as chairman of the Auto Care Association’s Technology Standards Committee.

“Ben brings a wealth of talent and knowledge, so we’re thrilled to have him join our team,” said Craig Edmonds, president of asTech. “He’s been transformative everywhere he’s been. And as we expand this line of business, we have no doubt he’ll have those same results leading business development and product management for asTech Mechanical.”

Johnson’s primary mission at Repairify will be to lead the strategic growth and product development of asTech Mechanical.

“The increasing complexity of vehicles means there is an increasing need for repairs to be completed using functionality exclusive to OEM tools,” said Johnson. “Making these OEM tools easier to access will help more shops across our industry complete all repairs properly. That’s why I’m so excited to help Repairify expand their patented remote OEM solutions, which have made them a leader in the collision space, into the mechanical industry as well.”

asTech Mechanical will improve support for mechanical repairers connecting remotely to asTech’s OEM tools to perform functions such as vehicle health checks, programming and calibrations. It will also help shops complete any repair functions in-house that would require an OEM tool without the shop needing to: purchase that specific OEM tool, send out the vehicle or sublet.

This new technology from asTech Mechanical will be available on asTech and other select third-party diagnostic devices starting May 20. For more information, visit asTech.com/mechanical.

