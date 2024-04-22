 CCG Acquires Square One Systems, Coyote Vision Group

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

CCG Acquires Square One Systems, Coyote Vision Group

For over 40 years, Square One Systems has delivered effective solutions to collision repairers centered around analytics, collaboration and accountability.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Certified Collision Group, Inc., (CCG) announced it has acquired Square One Systems and Coyote Vision Group. 

Related Articles

“CCG is excited to welcome Square One and the Coyote Vision Group to our portfolio,” said Michelle Sullivan, CEO of CCG. “Square One has demonstrated over 40 years of innovative leadership in delivering effective solutions centered around analytics, collaboration and accountability. Performance-driven groups enhance top-performing, like-minded operators, ultimately elevating the entire industry. We are delighted to continue supporting Coyote Vision Group and Square One Performance group members as they optimize business performance, seize opportunities and foster community growth.”

Added Square One Systems President Elainne Sachire, “There’s a reason why ‘performance group businesses’ outperform non-performance group businesses. This model has stood the test of time for many, many years in various industries, including automotive. Square One’s focus has always been with the independent collision repairer to find solutions that assist its members to not just survive … but to thrive. Surrounding yourself with like-minded people is a simple recipe for success. This is where CCG and Square One together converge, resulting in like-minded people, like-minded resources and like-minded strategies to help their members be the absolute best they can be.”

Erin Solis, senior vice president of Square One Systems, will lead the charge on behalf of the company.

“I am so excited for the future of Square One and all the independent shop owners that are now and will become part of this journey,” said Solis. “As we embrace and honor Elainna’s core values and vision, we have big plans to expand our program, enabling us to help more shops grow and thrive in today’s ever-changing landscape.” 

For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Marine Corps Veteran Joins Maaco Family

Quincy Land, owner of the newly opened Maaco in O’Fallon, has 20 years of dedicated service as a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Maaco has announced the opening of a new Maaco location in O’Fallon, Mo.

Quincy Land, owner of Maaco in O’Fallon, joins the Maaco franchise family with a background that includes a master’s degree of science in business, 20 years of dedicated service as a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps, 15 years as a program manager and five years as an operations director for an IT company.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
I-CAR Recognizes Industry Excellence with Chairman’s Awards Presentation

Collision repair leaders Lou DiLisio, Nick Notte, Tim O’Day and Ford Motor Company honored for outstanding contributions.

By Jason Stahl
Joe Hudson’s Announces Acquisition of Six New Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has acquired five Precision Hail and Collision locations across Texas and Patton Brothers Body and Frame in Athens, Ga.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Texas Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Caliber Collision recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving  Texas veteran.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Acquires Fender Mender Collision in Encinitas, Calif.

Crash Champions now operates a network of more than 100 locations across the state of California.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

CAPA Elects New Members to Board of Directors and Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association has announced the election of four members to its board of directors and three members to its technical committee.

By Jason Stahl
Axalta Named 2023 General Motors Supplier of the Year

GM selects winners based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM’s values and commitment to achieving GM’s ambitious goals.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Hosts Biannual Operations Leadership Conference

The three-day event featured presentations from Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert, executive leadership, senior operations leaders and more.

By Jason Stahl
Driven Brands Collision Buzz Podcast Wins Awards

The Collision Buzz podcast won two awards from the U.S. Podcast Association (USPA).

By Jason Stahl