Total Loss Consulting Launches Nationwide

Total Loss Consulting (TLC) has now launched nationwide, helping consumers receive the correct value for their totaled vehicle. Body shops throughout the country now have a resource in Total Loss Consulting to which they can refer their customers.

TLC helps consumers receive the actual cash value (ACV) for their totaled vehicle. TLC will conduct a free comprehensive market evaluation to determine if a settlement offer is of fair market value. If the offer is not the correct value, TLC will ensure the consumer receives the correct compensation for their totaled vehicle.

Body shops can visit TLC’s body shop page to learn more and receive free literature to share with their customers.

Vehicle owners with a total loss vehicle can contact Total Loss Consulting directly through the consumer website.