NABC Announces Winners of Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced the winners of the NABC Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser held April 10, 2024 at the Texas Star Golf Course in Dallas.

More than 125 players, sponsors and industry members gathered for the second tournament of the NABC season. The day featured the presentation of a Recycled Ride to deserving U.S. Army veteran Kijafa Adams prior to the shotgun. In addition, the NABC presented two vehicles the day prior at the PPG Conference to U.S. Army veteran Nathan Burrows and single mother Walnisha Stevenson.

After a round with threatening skies and windy conditions, the winners put together solid rounds to take the signature NABC crystal trophies:

First place: Darren Huggins, Tom Wolf, David Powoli and Gene Kozash, who came in with a score of 52

Darren Huggins, Tom Wolf, David Powoli and Gene Kozash, who came in with a score of 52 Second place: Tim Bates, Patrick Hickory, Ernest Salady and Mike Malliton (53 – won a scorecard playoff)

Tim Bates, Patrick Hickory, Ernest Salady and Mike Malliton (53 – won a scorecard playoff) Third place: Kyle Drob, Tracy Carpenter, Logan Payne and Travis Rilat (53)

Kyle Drob, Tracy Carpenter, Logan Payne and Travis Rilat (53) Men’s closest to the pin: Brian Wilkinson

Brian Wilkinson Ladies’ closest to the pin and longest drive honors: Alyssa Theis

“Congratulations to our winners, and thank you to all of our players and sponsors for supporting today’s event,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC. “The real winners are those who we support through our programs — the families in need, military members, veterans and first responders. We’re honored to be able to give back to them and their communities through the collective work of the collision industry.”

For more information on the NABC, visit nationalautobodycouncil.org.