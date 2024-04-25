 ASE to Offer Free Webinar on Pros and Cons of Aftermarket Sheet Metal

The webinar, titled “Pros, Cons & SOPs for Aftermarket Sheet Metal,” will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 4 p.m. EST.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it is hosting a free webinar titled “Pros, Cons & SOPs for Aftermarket Sheet Metal” on Tuesday, April 30 at 4 p.m. EST.

Automotive aftermarket sheet metal has been the industry standard since the 1970s, and many times the reputation for these parts is less than good. Some companies rise above the rest with quality, fit and finish, but it is a difficult world to navigate with constantly changing parts and standards.

In this webinar, Kevin Tetz with Paintucation will discuss how to “qualify” aftermarket parts from construction integrity to e-coat resilience and give participants some guidance on how to gauge whether parts are high-quality replacements or substandard copies. Tetz will also discuss a few simple ways to make sure that the parts fit the vehicle being worked on and what to do if the parts do not fit.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for this live session, and in one week will receive an automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.

For more information or to register, click here.

By Jason Stahl
