Podcasts of the Week

Electric Vehicles and ADAS

Jason Stahl and Jason Wong discuss the similarities and differences in calibrating ADAS systems in EVs vs. ICE vehicles.

Watch or listen here.

ADAS Solutions USA: Calibration, Diagnostics & Programming

Jason Stahl talks with Frank Phillips of ADAS Solutions USA on collision repairers’ difficulties addressing ADAS repairs.

Watch or listen here.

ADAS Calibration Training: Back to School

Jason Stahl talks with Kurt Fenzel of I-CAR on his experience teaching hands-on ADAS calibration courses to the collision industry.

Watch or listen here.

ADAS: You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know with asTech’s Kris Bjerke

Jason Stahl talks with Kris Bjerke on what asTech is doing to address collision repairers’ ADAS needs.

Watch or listen here.

The Success and Growth of OEM Calibration

Jason Stahl talks with James Rodis and Andy Hipwell on the growth and expansion of OEM Calibration.

Watch or listen here.