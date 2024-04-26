 Podcasts of the Week

Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Electric Vehicles and ADAS

Jason Stahl and Jason Wong discuss the similarities and differences in calibrating ADAS systems in EVs vs. ICE vehicles.

Watch or listen here.

ADAS Solutions USA: Calibration, Diagnostics & Programming

Jason Stahl talks with Frank Phillips of ADAS Solutions USA on collision repairers’ difficulties addressing ADAS repairs.

Watch or listen here.

ADAS Calibration Training: Back to School

Jason Stahl talks with Kurt Fenzel of I-CAR on his experience teaching hands-on ADAS calibration courses to the collision industry.

Watch or listen here.

ADAS: You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know with asTech’s Kris Bjerke

Jason Stahl talks with Kris Bjerke on what asTech is doing to address collision repairers’ ADAS needs.

Watch or listen here.

The Success and Growth of OEM Calibration

Jason Stahl talks with James Rodis and Andy Hipwell on the growth and expansion of OEM Calibration.

Watch or listen here.

Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires Family Motors Auto Body in Bakersfield, Calif.

Crash Champions now operates more than 50 repair centers across Southern California and more than 630 locations across 37 states.

Published:

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Family Motors Auto Body in Bakersfield, Calif. The collision repair center is located at 6860 District Blvd. in Bakersfield and transferred operations to Crash Champions effective April 12.

“We are thrilled to expand our team to the Bakersfield community,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This is another strategic acquisition that will enhance our service across the region for customers and business partners. We’re proud to welcome the Family Motors Auto Body team to Crash Champions.”

Read Full Article

ASE Releases Chairman’s Message

New ASE Chairman Tom Trisdale says 2024 is a year of action for ASE as the challenges of repairing vehicles and the pressures facing technicians have never been greater.

By Jason Stahl
CIF Announces National Coatings & Supplies/Single Source as Repeat Annual Donor

This marks National Coatings & Supplies/Single Source’s fourth consecutive donation at the First Responder tier.

By Jason Stahl
CCG Acquires Square One Systems, Coyote Vision Group

For over 40 years, Square One Systems has delivered effective solutions to collision repairers centered around analytics, collaboration and accountability.

By Jason Stahl
Keene Auto Body: Since 1928

Ensio Piispanen immigrated from Finland to the U.S. and founded Keene Auto Body in 1928.

By Jason Stahl

AASP/NJ Announces Winners of NORTHEAST Show Bodywork Bowl

The competition featured 70 competitors showcasing their skills in welding, painting and estimating.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 15.

By Jason Stahl
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of April 15.

By Jason Stahl