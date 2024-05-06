 Empire Auto Parts Expands Reach with New Distribution Facility in Texas

Empire Auto Parts Expands Reach with New Distribution Facility in Texas

Aftermarket collision parts distributor opens 40th facility with new hub in Dallas.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Empire Auto Parts, a leading distributor of aftermarket automotive parts, has announced the opening of its newest distribution facility in Dallas, Texas. This marks the company’s eighth large scale distribution center and its first location in the Lone Star State, further solidifying Empire Auto Parts’ commitment to strategically growing alongside its customers.

Strategically situated in Dallas, the new facility spans an impressive 160,000 square feet, making it one of Empire
Auto Parts’ largest distribution centers to date. With state-of-the-art technology and ample capacity, the facility is
poised to enhance efficiency and streamline operations, ensuring timely delivery of quality automotive parts to
customers across North Texas and beyond.

This milestone achievement also marks Empire Auto Parts’ 40th location, a testament to the company’s continued
growth and the market’s demand for its unique offering. As Empire Auto Parts expands its footprint, it remains
dedicated to providing unparalleled service and support to its valued customers.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest distribution facility in Dallas,” said Chris Smith, general
manager of the new Texas site. “This strategic expansion not only demonstrates our unwavering commitment to
meeting the needs of our customers with speed, efficiency and reliability, but also validates the hard work put in by
our team members across the organization.”

Empire Auto Parts has built a reputation for excellence in the aftermarket automotive parts industry, offering a
comprehensive range of products and unparalleled customer service. With the addition of the Dallas distribution
facility, Empire Auto Parts is poised to continue its tradition of innovation and leadership in the automotive
aftermarket sector.

Collision repair shops can contact Empire in Dallas by calling (800) 946-4588. They can order and return parts online
at empireautoparts.com.

