Evercoat to Hold Free Webinar on Gel Coat Repairs

Evercoat announced it will be hosting a free Zoom webinar titled, “Troubleshooting Gelcoat Repairs,” on April 11, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Tim McKinney, senior applications field engineer, will discuss the differences in gel coats, review some common issues when it comes to gel coat applications and review some of the common questions when applying gel coats. Attendees will also learn more about troubleshooting issues like tacky gel coat, gel coat blisters and steps you can take to avoid those issues in the future.

Two lucky attendees will each receive a $100 Amazon gift card.

To register for the webinar, click here.