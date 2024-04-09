 Evercoat to Hold Free Webinar on Gel Coat Repairs

News

Evercoat to Hold Free Webinar on Gel Coat Repairs

"Troubleshooting Gelcoat Repairs" will take place on April 11, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Evercoat announced it will be hosting a free Zoom webinar titled, “Troubleshooting Gelcoat Repairs,” on April 11, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Tim McKinney, senior applications field engineer, will discuss the differences in gel coats, review some common issues when it comes to gel coat applications and review some of the common questions when applying gel coats. Attendees will also learn more about troubleshooting issues like tacky gel coat, gel coat blisters and steps you can take to avoid those issues in the future.

Two lucky attendees will each receive a $100 Amazon gift card.

To register for the webinar, click here.

