NABC Forms Changing and Saving Lives Foundation

The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, was founded to provide support and assistance to families in need, military members, veterans and first responders.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council announced it has formed the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation to support its community involvement and fundraising events.

The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, was founded to provide support and assistance to families in need, military members, veterans and first responders. This is delivered through programs such as Recycled Rides, First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) and Community Impact. In 2023, the NABC, through these programs, presented more than 200 vehicles to families, veterans and military members in need of reliable transportation and provided life-saving education on vehicle rescue techniques to more than 1,500 first responders.

As demand for NABC programs like Recycled Rides F.R.E.E. grows, so does the need for resources to manage these important programs. The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation allows the NABC to pursue grants, gifts and donations to expand these programs to serve those in need and help communities where NABC members live and work.

“We’re excited to launch the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation as the next step in the evolution of the National Auto Body Council,” the NABC stated. “This new foundation will support the mission of the National Auto Body Council. We hope you will join our cause to serve families in need, military members, veterans and first responders in communities throughout the U.S.

The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation will showcase four premier fundraising events in 2024 – the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraisers and the Inaugural NABC “Ignite the Night” Gala Presented by Caliber.

Through the foundation, proceeds will benefit families in need, military members, veterans and first responders, and help fulfill the mission of harnessing the power of the collective membership of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities across the country.

NABC also named the board leadership for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, who include:

  • Chairman — Don Porter, internal business/industry consultant, United Recyclers Group
  • Treasurer — Alan Scrimager, senior lending officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners
  • Secretary — Stacy Bartnik, industry relations manager – Transportation Technologies, Intertek
  • Director-at-large — Gerry Poirier, automotive industry consultant, Vector Squared LLC

For more information, visit changingandsavinglivesfoundation.org.

