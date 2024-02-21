WIN Announces Speakers, Programs for 2024 Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN), whose mission is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, has announced the full slate of speakers and programs for their annual conference May 6-8, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach, Calif.

The conference, which this year is themed “Dream Out Loud,” will celebrate women in the industry by raising funds for collision repair student scholarships, recognizing scholarship winners, taking part in community giveback and honoring this year’s Most Influential Women (MIW) recipients.

“The 2024 WIN Conference is the only annual event of its kind in the collision repair industry,” said Blair Womble, chair of the WIN Conference. “The opportunities for networking, learning and education always leaves our attendees energized to return to their teams with renewed focus, new ideas and ensures that they stay updated on the latest industry trends.

“I still remember attending my first WIN Conference, as it truly changed my perspective of the collision repair industry and my career. It was so inspiring to see so many women in the industry, all together; it encouraged us to be able to share best practices, network about the business, learn from each other and even make lifelong friends and colleagues.”

The conference will feature an extensive curriculum with multiple timely topics presented by several prominent speakers, including:

Debbie Peterson , “ From Dreams to Actions: The Roadmap to Your Career.” In this keynote, Peterson will share her clarity-driven framework to transform dreams into action. She is a dynamic speaker, renowned author and consultant who helps her audiences and clients make an empowering effect in their careers, businesses and lives. She inspires professionals with the tools and strategies to go all-in on who they are, what they do and how to make a bigger impact in their leadership and life. As a result of Peterson’s clear impact programming, participants consistently report increased focus, momentum and motivation to translate their vision into action.

, “ In this keynote, Peterson will share her clarity-driven framework to transform dreams into action. She is a dynamic speaker, renowned author and consultant who helps her audiences and clients make an empowering effect in their careers, businesses and lives. She inspires professionals with the tools and strategies to go all-in on who they are, what they do and how to make a bigger impact in their leadership and life. As a result of Peterson’s clear impact programming, participants consistently report increased focus, momentum and motivation to translate their vision into action. Dharma Shakti, “Your Next Bold Move.” Get clear on where you’re stuck and why. Gain clarity on how to make your next bold move in the right direction. Often referred to as “The Tony Robbins of Yoga,” Shakti is a high-performance coach and the founder and owner of Yogalution Movement. She has been in the healing arts industry for 25 years and holds credentials with more than 5,000 hours of teaching experience. Shakti’s mission through all her offerings is ultimately to help empower people so they can be their most authentic self and help them remember and realize there is greatness in them.

Vehicles are being given new capabilities to enhance your drive and to protect your family. Understanding how electronics and how to complete repairs the vehicles of today and tomorrow is evolving how the entire industry is and will change in the near future. As director of training compliance for Protech Automotive Solutions based in Dallas, Texas, Becker oversees all aspects of internal training programs geared towards offering solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which are found on vehicles equipped with lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, side-view cameras and collision avoidance technology. Samantha Hardingham, “Electric Vehicles: Charting the Future of Mobility with a Customer-First Approach.” Enterprise Mobility embraces the transition to electrification as part of a more sustainable mobility future.​ They believe the best path to that future is one that maintains a long-term perspective and puts the customer at the center of the transition. As strategic development director of Enterprise Mobility, Hardingham’s expertise is in the global vehicle rental industry. With a background in operations, sales, product development and business strategy, she is responsible for developing strategic insights and research partnerships with industry leaders that support the company’s efforts to prepare the organization for the future growth of electric mobility.

Join stakeholders from across industry segments as they dialogue around steps their organizations have taken to define values and vision. How do they engage their staff? What measures have they taken to foster teamwork and community? The session will close with a Q&A. Networking Session, “The Connecting YOU Networking Session.” Enjoy and thrive in an environment for all conference attendees to meet new people. This will inspire tangible actionable strategies and ideas to help all better achieve professional and personal goals.

WIN Continues to Give Back

In addition to the conference’s extensive curriculum, there will also be the annual WIN Scholarship Walk, a fundraiser event as part of WIN’s commitment to driving the future of the collision repair industry. You can register for the Scholarship Walk during conference registration or contribute separately — whether you’re attending virtually or walking in-person.

The conference will again feature a Recycled Rides giveaway, an event conducted in partnership with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) and also Caliber Collision, Driven Brands, Classic Collision and Crash Champions — with thanks to AAA, Allstate and GEICO. This year, there will be four restored vehicles gifted to deserving Southern California families.

The conference highlight is the signature WIN Gala, which celebrates women across the collision repair industry, including the presentation of the soon-to-be announced 2024 recipients of the MIW and Cornerstone awards. The gala will also acknowledge the new 2024 class of WIN scholarship recipients.

With the conference taking place near the sun, sand and surf that makes up Newport Beach, Calif. — including luxe shopping centers and boat-filled harbors — it is the perfect locale to combine learning, leadership and team-building, along with relaxing beachfront dining and cultural experiences. New to 2024, WIN is excited to announce a new themed welcome reception, “Party Like it’s 1999!” where guests are encouraged to wear ’90s attire and trade friendship bracelets. Also new to the 2024 conference is the addition of limited-edition “swag bags” filled with exciting items and unique surprises. These bags are available for pre-purchase at the time of conference registration for all in-person attendees and will be ready for pick-up at the time of their arrival on site.

Early bird registration is open through March 1, 2024, and there is also a virtual attendance option available. WIN members who register by the March 1 early-bird deadline will receive a discounted rate of $575; after that, the member cost increases to $680. The ticket rate for non-members is $725. Registration for in-person attendees closes on April 26. Anyone preferring to join virtually may do so for $250.

Interested attendees can actually join WIN as a professional member any time for just $95, and then take advantage of the discounted attendance if they join before March 1.

To register for the conference and view the agenda, click here. The link to register for the hotel can also be found on the registration page.