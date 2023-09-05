 Snap-on Conference Sees Record Turnout

More than 9,000 attended the conference which provided franchisees the products, programs and promotions to continue building mutually rewarding customer relationships.

The recent Snap-on Franchisee Conference (SFC) in Nashville was one of the largest gatherings in the history of the company. More than 9,000 attended the conference which provided franchisees the products, programs and promotions to continue building mutually rewarding customer relationships, “Earning the Right” to supply their tool and equipment needs.

This year’s SFC included an extensive offering of training seminars that elevated selling skills, marketing acumen and product knowledge. One of the many highlights of the weekend was the 148,000-square-foot show floor where hundreds of experts from across the company demonstrated the unique features and benefits of thousands of Snap-on products.

“Our franchise network, the most capable channel to market in the industry, puts the world’s best tools in the hands of customers at their place of work,” said Tim Chambers, president of Snap-on Tools. “They service customers regularly, weekly in most cases, ‘Earning the Right’ to be trusted partners. Snap-on is dedicated to exceeding the needs of our customers, and SFC is a testament to our steadfast commitment to support our franchisees in this mission.”

A highlight from the wide array of new products introduced was an SFC-exclusive appropriately named CLOUD 9, a combined hand tool and tool storage offer that could make technicians’ dreams come true — a top-of-the-line 68ʺ EPIQ tool storage unit with seven uninterrupted, full-width drawers in gloss black with red trim and four “Ultimate” drawers filled with Snap-on hand tools. The “Ultimate” drawers use the PRO-FI Organization System with precision cut, modular foam to configure the technicians’ dream tool set and provide better organization, improved tool control and industry-leading protection. This roll cab distinguishes itself among others in the shop with a color-changing LED PowerTop and an exclusive illuminated Snap-on brand badge.  

To close out this year’s successful SFC and celebrate all that has been accomplished across the enterprise, Snap-on held a music festival at a number of the most popular venues in downtown Nashville, exclusively for Snap-on guests. Each venue featured entertainment by some of Nashville’s hottest talents across a wide range of music genres. The evening concluded with a spectacular customized drone show, featuring iconic Snap-on imagery in the night sky, followed by a fireworks display.

To find out more about becoming a franchisee, visit Snapon.com.

