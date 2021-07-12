Snap-on Introduces New Dual 80 Technology Stubby Ratchets

Snap-on has introduced the TK72/TKF72 1/4″ Drive Dual 80 Technology Stubby Ratchets, which give techs access and leverage for hard-to-reach jobs that require a tool that grabs onto fasteners and delivers just the right swing arc.

Whether it’s the fixed-head or flex-head, these ratchets get into the deepest, tightest places with six teeth in contact with the gear. The 72-tooth gear, innovated by Snap-on as Dual 80 technology, provides 5 degrees of swing arc – up to 25% less ratcheting arc needed to engage the next gear tooth.

With uncompromising strength and durability, the stubby handle provides easier access to cramped spaces. The contoured handle offers technicians more comfort and better control. The ratchet heads are sealed to maintain lubrication and prevent dirt from getting in and clogging the gear, while the signature chrome exterior finish makes for easy cleanup.