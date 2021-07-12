Connect with us

Snap-on Introduces New Dual 80 Technology Stubby Ratchets

The new ratchets give techs access and leverage for hard-to-reach jobs that require a tool that grabs onto fasteners.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Snap-on has introduced the TK72/TKF72 1/4″ Drive Dual 80 Technology Stubby Ratchets, which give techs access and leverage for hard-to-reach jobs that require a tool that grabs onto fasteners and delivers just the right swing arc.

Whether it’s the fixed-head or flex-head, these ratchets get into the deepest, tightest places with six teeth in contact with the gear. The 72-tooth gear, innovated by Snap-on as Dual 80 technology, provides 5 degrees of swing arc – up to 25% less ratcheting arc needed to engage the next gear tooth.

With uncompromising strength and durability, the stubby handle provides easier access to cramped spaces. The contoured handle offers technicians more comfort and better control. The ratchet heads are sealed to maintain lubrication and prevent dirt from getting in and clogging the gear, while the signature chrome exterior finish makes for easy cleanup.

For more information on these and other Snap-on tools and products, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visit snapon.com or call (877) 762-7664.

Products: AIRCAT Introduces New 811 Flex Head Ratchet Wrench

Products: U-POL Introduces White E-Coat

Products: U-POL Introduces RAPTOR Fiberglass Repair Kit

Products: U-POL Introduces Dolphin Speed Glaze

Harbor Freight Tools Introduces New U.S. General Tool Cart

Snap-on Introduces CT9010 Cordless Impact Wrench Kit

Launch Tech Introduces New OBD Code Reader
