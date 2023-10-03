 Snap-on Introduces New Essential Drive Train Sets

Snap-on Introduces New Essential Drive Train Sets

Both the 1/4” drive set and the 3/8” drive set include 53 of the most essential drive tools technicians will use from day one on the job.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Snap-on has introduced two new essential drive general service sets that are perfect for technicians who are starting their professional automotive careers.

Both the 1/4” drive set and the 3/8” drive set include 53 of the most essential drive tools technicians will use from day one on the job, including metric and SAE sockets in shallow and deep variations, extensions, an adaptor, a universal joint and a variety of Dual 80 soft-grip ratchets.

Personalizing these sets is easy since they come in four of Snap-on’s most popular colors — red, hi-viz, power blue and dark titanium. Stored in closed-cell cross-linked foam that resists oils, solvents and fuels and is easy to clean, they’re modular so they can be reconfigured in cart or toolbox drawers to accommodate an expanding tool collection. Since they’re designed for maximum tool concentration in the smallest possible footprint, technicians can keep these go-to tools easily accessible for maximum productivity right from the start.

New and existing customers can learn more by contacting their participating Snap-on franchisee or representative, calling (877) 762-7664 or visiting snapon.com.  

