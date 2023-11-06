Snap-on Launches New CT9038 Impact Wrench

Snap-on announced it has added a CT9038 18 V 3/8″ Drive MonsterLithium Cordless Impact Wrench to its MonsterLithium product lineup.

This powerhouse delivers 525 ft.-lbs. of bolt breakaway torque and 275 ft.-lbs. of working torque in a groundbreaking design with minimal vibration that’s manufactured to handle even the most challenging applications. Its 5” compact body ensures unmatched power and access in tight spaces. Three torque settings can be set independently in forward or reverse for the right amount of power for any job, and its variable-speed trigger provides enhanced control. The drive train is composed of precisely aligned high alloy steel components contained within a metallic case, providing unparalleled durability. Its reinforced nylon housing is uniquely designed to support the frameless, brushless motor, ensuring longer tool life.

Safety and convenience are also prioritized with a 100 lm LED light and an integrated brake that halts the anvil once the trigger is released to prevent thrown sockets or fasteners. This monster is ergonomically sound with a cushion grip handle for comfort, while also sealing the motor controller to protect the tool’s circuitry from shop environments.

Customers can learn more about the Snap-on CT9038 18 V 3/8″ Drive MonsterLithium Cordless Impact Wrench by contacting their participating Snap-on franchisee or representative, calling (877) 762-7664) or visiting snapon.com.