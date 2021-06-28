Snap-on Introduces CT9010 Cordless Impact Wrench Kit

Snap-on’s new CT9010 18V 3/8″ Drive Brushless Cordless Impact Wrench Kit is designed for the heaviest applications that demand consistent high performance. It’s lightweight yet still provides maximum power on the job and boasts 240 ft.-lbs. of working torque output and more than 325 ft.-lbs. of bolt breakaway torque.

Stubborn fasteners are easily broken away with this durable, professional grade impact wrench. The digital microprocessor-controlled switch maximizes performance with three variable forward and reverse settings that help the tool adapt to various applications. A built-in brake quickly stops the anvil to prevent throwing fasteners, while the brushless motor provides a smooth start-up. The CT9010 weighs only 4.9 lbs. with the battery and its bright 100 lumen LED headlight illuminates the work area, making it the perfect choice for challenging, dimly lit tasks.

The CT9010 kit includes two 5Ah batteries and charger with a built-in USB port. It has a two-year warranty on the tool, charger and battery.