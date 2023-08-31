 Snap-on Introduces Air Hammer Bit Foam Set

Snap-on Introduces Air Hammer Bit Foam Set

The Essential Air Hammer Bit Foam Set features a wide range of punches, hammers and chisels along with a scraper, sheet metal ripper and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Snap-on has introduced the PHGFSET01FR 21-piece Essential Air Hammer Bit Foam Set, which features a wide range of punches, hammers and chisels along with a scraper, sheet metal ripper, double-bladed panel cutter, ball joint/tie rod separator and spot weld breaker. No more searching for air hammer bits when they’re secured in contrast-colored foam for quick identification. For added protection, the foam resists oils, solvents and fuels. Even handier, this 19.24″ x 13.32″ x 1.73″ set fits in a 2″ deep drawer. 

These popular .401 high-strength steel alloy turn-type shank bits have a zinc clear chromate finish for added shine and visibility that is corrosion resistant. 

For more information, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or representative, call (877) 762-7664) or visit snapon.com.

