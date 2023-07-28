 Snap-on Introduces Pocket Light, Tool Clips

Snap-on has introduced the ECPRJ032 300 Lumen Rechargeable Lightweight Pocket Light and FLEXCLIPLG and small FLEXCLIPSM Flexible Tool Clips.

Snap-on has introduced two new products, the ECPRJ032 300 Lumen Rechargeable Lightweight Pocket Light and FLEXCLIPLG and small FLEXCLIPSM Flexible Tool Clips.

The ECPRJ032 300 Lumen Rechargeable Lightweight Pocket Light has a large, slim pocket clip with magnet allowing it to adhere to just about any surface and making it easy to position it for the task at hand. With the capability to shine 300 lm into a workspace, this light runs more than two hours on high and 18 hours on its low setting. Even though this light is super slim and weighs only ounces, it has a sturdy exterior that is shock resistant.

The large FLEXCLIPLG and small FLEXCLIPSM Flexible Tool Clips are sold in pairs and magnetically mount to toolboxes, lifts, and car hoods. They also come with integrated screw mounting holes for attaching to non-ferrous surfaces and peg boards to hold flashlights, ratchets, extensions, pocketknives and other tools. These clips have flexible jaws that securely hold items of varying shapes and sizes and are made to withstand harsh shop chemicals. The unique interlocking design makes it easy for multiple clips to be connected and an integrated pull-tab allows for quick removal from metal surfaces.

For more information, visit snapon.com or call (877) 762-7664.

