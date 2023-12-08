Auto Care Connect 2024 Early-Bird Registration Now Open

The Auto Care Association announced that registration is now open for its 2024 Auto Care Connect event.

The automotive aftermarket’s largest educational event of the year will take place May 5-8, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in downtown Chicago and will which will include a meeting of the Paint, Body & Equipment Specialists (PBES) segment with PBE and collision-focused sessions presented by PBES community.

“Auto Care Connect is the pinnacle learning event for industry professionals, bringing together all segments of the auto care industry for the growth of new skills, knowledge and peer-to-peer connections,” according to the Auto Care Association. “Auto Care Connect offers a unique platform for the industry to come together and engage in learning sessions developed by their peers and industry pioneers as well as professional specialists to spur creative and strategic thought.”

The 2024 Auto Care Connect event will offer an enhanced and more collaborative experience than ever before, featuring:

Fresh perspectives: Elevated keynote speakers with fresh perspectives on business

“The 2024 Auto Care Connect event in Chicago will provide a comprehensive educational program for auto care professionals that serves to empower and inspire by equipping attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in an ever-evolving industry,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “Building on previous years’ events, Auto Care Connect will now provide each attendee the opportunity to broaden the scope of their conference journey by tailoring their educational track to include the sessions and events most important to them.”

To learn more about 2024 Auto Care Connect and to take advantage of early-bird registration savings, visit autocare.org/connect.