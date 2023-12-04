 NORTHEAST 2024 Attendee Badge Registration Now Open

Individuals can now start registering for the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show to be held March 15-17, 2024 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that individuals can now start registering for the association’s flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, which returns March 15-17, 2024 to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Recognized as the largest and fastest growing show of its kind, NORTHEAST has supplied automotive professionals with an unmatched experience for 47 years. The show consistently offers the latest, most advanced equipment and a premium educational slate with some of the industry’s most knowledgeable minds providing guidance on current industry trends and offering advice on how to combat the latest challenges. 

Attendees can again expect to visit with over 150 exhibitors, interact with celebrity guests and have the chance to win prizes. 

“It’s almost time for the industry to return to the Meadowlands for the largest automotive services trade show of its kind,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of the AASP/NJ. “When repairers take the time to make this type of investment in their business, our industry can achieve everything we’ve ever dreamed and more. We are very excited to see everyone on the show floor this coming March.”

Added AASP/NJ President Ken Miller, “NORTHEAST grows every year, and we are inspired to make the 2024 iteration bigger and better than ever. Attendees can expect more exhibitors, an even better educational slate and some fun surprises as AASP/NJ takes what is already great and makes it even better. Stay tuned as we unveil our plans.”

To pre-register for admission to the show, visit aaspnjnortheast.com. Exhibitor badge registration will be available later this month.

For more information on the AASP/NJ, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.

