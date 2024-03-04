SUN Collision to Exhibit at NORTHEAST Show

SUN Collision will feature its auto collision repair software, highlighting its new Repair Package solution, at the 2024 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth no. 623 to learn how the Repair Package significantly simplifies the complex blueprinting process for collision repair estimates.

“We’re looking forward to exhibiting at the NORTHEAST show this year as it’s a great opportunity to demonstrate how our Repair Package cuts the blueprint research time by up to 50%,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “We’ll demonstrate how the new feature automatically merges OEM repair information and estimating data with just a few clicks, reducing manual labor processes for service writers and estimators.”

Repair Package integrates with major estimating systems and leverages industry-standard guidelines established by the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA). It includes essential repair procedures, ADAS calibrations, illustrations, diagrams and OEM part numbers associated with the estimate.

To create the Repair Package, SUN Collision software sources CIECA data for the estimate. When users click on an estimate line item, SUN Collision presents information for known part numbers and other details, allowing for manual searches to fill in any missing information. The result is a comprehensive work package spanning 100 to 1,000 pages, available in both printed or PDF formats with hyperlinked table of contents.

Show attendees will also learn how the SUN Collision Repair Information software makes it easy to repair and calibrate vehicles equipped with ADAS, including sensors, cameras, radar systems and control modules that improve driver safety. The mounting positions of these systems can be easily disrupted during collisions, so technicians need quick, accurate ADAS information to calibrate the components back to their original manufacturing specifications.

For more information in Sun Collision, visit suncollision.com.

For more information on the NORTHEAST Show, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.