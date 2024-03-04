 SUN Collision to Exhibit at NORTHEAST Show

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

SUN Collision to Exhibit at NORTHEAST Show

SUN Collision will feature its new Repair Package solution at the 2024 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 15-17.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

SUN Collision will feature its auto collision repair software, highlighting its new Repair Package solution, at the 2024 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth no. 623 to learn how the Repair Package significantly simplifies the complex blueprinting process for collision repair estimates.

Related Articles

“We’re looking forward to exhibiting at the NORTHEAST show this year as it’s a great opportunity to demonstrate how our Repair Package cuts the blueprint research time by up to 50%,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “We’ll demonstrate how the new feature automatically merges OEM repair information and estimating data with just a few clicks, reducing manual labor processes for service writers and estimators.”

Repair Package integrates with major estimating systems and leverages industry-standard guidelines established by the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA). It includes essential repair procedures, ADAS calibrations, illustrations, diagrams and OEM part numbers associated with the estimate.

To create the Repair Package, SUN Collision software sources CIECA data for the estimate. When users click on an estimate line item, SUN Collision presents information for known part numbers and other details, allowing for manual searches to fill in any missing information. The result is a comprehensive work package spanning 100 to 1,000 pages, available in both printed or PDF formats with hyperlinked table of contents. 

Show attendees will also learn how the SUN Collision Repair Information software makes it easy to repair and calibrate vehicles equipped with ADAS, including sensors, cameras, radar systems and control modules that improve driver safety. The mounting positions of these systems can be easily disrupted during collisions, so technicians need quick, accurate ADAS information to calibrate the components back to their original manufacturing specifications.

For more information in Sun Collision, visit suncollision.com.

For more information on the NORTHEAST Show, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.

You May Also Like

Associations

Auto Care Association Names New Content Director

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of Jacki Lutz as director of content to its award-winning communications team.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of Jacki Lutz as director of content to its award-winning communications team.

As the director of content, Lutz will be tasked with leading a cross-functional and multimedia content strategy, development and execution across all platforms. She will also be responsible for shaping and driving content initiatives to meet the association’s business objectives, enhancing brand presence, and engaging with current and prospective members.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Steen & Berg Company: Since 1916

Sam Berg, a blacksmith, and Gus Steen, a painter, started Steen & Berg Company in 1916.

By Jason Stahl
Collision Advice Workshop Headlines NORTHEAST 2024 Education

Mike Anderson and his team will bring their one-of-a-kind brand of seminars to the NORTHEAST Show March 15-17 in Secaucus, N.J.

By Jason Stahl
BASF Honors Six Students at Autorama 2024

The BASF Paint Award of Excellence went to a select group of high-achieving students who are passionate about the automotive industry and collision repair.

By Jason Stahl
Car ADAS Solutions Certification Program Recognized by I-CAR

Car ADAS Solutions’ ADAS Calibration Technician Certification Program has been qualified by I-CAR for Industry Training Alliance course credits.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Feb. 26.

By Jason Stahl
Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 26.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2024 World Class Technicians

The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year. 

By Jason Stahl