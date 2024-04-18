People on the Move

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:
Crash Champions Appoints Industry Veteran to Board of Directors
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:
Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its California network with the successful acquisition of Fender Mender in Encinitas.
The acquisition officially closed on April 5, with operations transferring immediately to Crash Champions. The repair center is located at 326 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas.
“Crash Champions has quickly grown across California, and we’re proud to welcome this high-performing repair center to the team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The addition of this Encinitas location and its exceptional team members will greatly benefit our local customers and business partners.”