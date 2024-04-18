People on the Move

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its California network with the successful acquisition of Fender Mender in Encinitas.

The acquisition officially closed on April 5, with operations transferring immediately to Crash Champions. The repair center is located at 326 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas.

“Crash Champions has quickly grown across California, and we’re proud to welcome this high-performing repair center to the team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The addition of this Encinitas location and its exceptional team members will greatly benefit our local customers and business partners.”