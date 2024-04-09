 I-CAR CEO & President Announces Retirement

I-CAR CEO & President Announces Retirement

John Van Alstyne plans to retire in 2025 after a successful 15-year tenure.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR, has announced his intention to retire at the end of 2025.

Since joining I-CAR in December 2010, Van Alstyne has been instrumental in shaping I-CAR’s growth, vision and success through his strategic direction and unwavering focus on serving the industry with excellence at all levels. He has led a remarkable expansion of I-CAR’s product and service offerings, all with the goal of better serving the industry.  He put I-CAR on the path to financial stability, reinvesting over $46 million to better support the industry, recently building a new technical center in the Chicagoland area that has served as a catalyst for advanced training, research and development, reflecting today’s ongoing and emerging automotive technology complexities and spearheading a new comprehensive program aimed at improving the industry-critical technician shortage.  Over the past decade, he also led a significant growth in I-CAR Gold Class shops, nearly quadrupling Gold Class shop count to 9,295 at the end of 2023.  I-CAR’s success under his tenure has created tremendous value for all industry stakeholders and, in turn, has helped to ensure the safety of millions of consumers.

Van Alstyne also successfully led I-CAR through the global COVID-19 pandemic, initiating virtual course delivery and maintaining customer momentum through one of the most disruptive economic and social periods of recent history.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank John for his extraordinarily positive and lasting impact on I-CAR, its customers and its employees,” said Jim Guthrie, chairman of the board for I-CAR. “Under John’s leadership, I-CAR has gone through a period of unprecedented growth and transformation, and he has created a collaborative culture that has led to I-CAR receiving national Top Workplace designation the past two years. These achievements, coupled with his focus on talent development and delivering relevant educational programming, technical information and services to the industry, position I-CAR for continued success. We are grateful for John’s significant contributions and look forward to working with him though the upcoming CEO and president selection and transition process.”

The board has identified a selection committee dedicated to hiring a successor who will continue to uphold I-CAR’s values, drive innovation and lead the organization into its next chapter of growth.

For more information on I-CAR, visit i-car.com.

