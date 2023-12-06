WIN Conference Registration Now Open

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that registration is now open for the 2024 WIN Conference, one of the collision repair industry’s most anticipated leadership and management forums.

This year’s conference, featuring the theme of “Dream Out Loud”, will be held May 6-8, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, Calif.

“We are so excited to be hosting the 2024 Win Conference at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Newport Beach,” said Blair Womble, chair of the WIN 2024 Conference. “We had a record 236 in-person attendees and another 66 people joining us virtually at the 2023 WIN Conference in San Antonio, and we know that our 2024 conference will be the biggest and best yet. We are looking forward to industry speakers sharing the latest on EV, repair planning and scanning, as well as sessions on personal and professional growth.”

Key reasons to attended the conference include:

Networking. Relationships are everything in today’s world; connect with peers and industry leaders to share ideas and solutions.

Education. Ensure you and your team stay updated on the latest industry trends and insights with WIN's expert -ed sessions.

Growth. Learn new approaches and Ideas that encourage you to think outside the box and view obstacles with creative solutions.

Renewal. Return from the conference with a renewed passion and purpose, energized to engage with your team.

Inspiration. Engaged employees engage others; expect your team to offer fresh perspectives and tools.

Plus, the conference taking place nearby the sun, sand and surf that makes up Newport Beach, Calif. — offering sunset cruises to surf lessons, wine tastings and harbor-front promenades – is the perfect locale to combine learning, leadership and team-building, along with relaxing, dining, shopping and cultural experiences.

WIN members registering by the March 1 early-bird deadline will receive a discounted rate of $575; after that, the member cost increases to $680. The ticket rate for non-members is $725. Registration for in-person attendees closes on April 24. Anyone preferring to join virtually may do so for $250.

Interested attendees can actually join WIN as a professional member any time for just $95, and then take advantage of the discounted attendance if they join before March 1.

To register for the conference, click here The link to register for the hotel can also be found on the registration page. More details about speakers, breakouts and conference curriculum are coming soon.

For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com. For more information on the WIN 2024 Conference, click here.