Autel Offers EV Diagnostics & Maintenance Training

Autel announced it has added "EV Diagnostics and Maintenance" to its roster of on-site Autel Academy classes.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel announced it has added “EV Diagnostics and Maintenance” to its roster of on-site Autel Academy classes.

The first two-day electric vehicle (EV) diagnostic training class is scheduled for Oct. 3-4 at the Autel Port Washington, N.Y., headquarters and will include lectures and hands-on instruction.

The 16-hour course will give students a thorough understanding of how hybrid vehicles and EVs work and advise them on the equipment and tools needed to start servicing EVs safely and efficiently.

EV diagnostic and maintenance training will dominate the class with classroom and hands-on instruction on servicing EVs’ key components, including in-depth-traction battery pack analysis, battery maintenance system controls and the workings of converters, inverters and motor generators.

Classes are intended for current and potential owners of Autel EV diagnostic tablets. Current and future vehicle and battery tools will be discussed or demonstrated.

“There are nearly 3 million plugin electric vehicles on U.S. roads today, with new EV and hybrid models released yearly by new and legacy brands,” said John Forro, Autel trainer and EV diagnostics specialist. “The time is now for shop owners and technicians to start or continue their electric vehicle diagnostics training and expand their customer base to EV drivers.

“Autel offers a great training experience at its facility. Classes are limited to 20 students, so every question gets answered and each student can examine vehicles, components and modules carefully.”

Also available is an intensive two-day course focusing on ADAS calibrations with an overview of diagnostics and alignment processes. This 16-hour course provides students with a thorough understanding of the technology and functionality of these safety systems and how to diagnose, service and calibrate them. The academy facility houses the complete line of Autel calibration systems and features the new Autel ADAS Bay Max 14K flush-mounted alignment lift.

Contact your authorized Autel dealer to purchase an Autel Training Academy (ATA) card at a discounted rate and register for your class online at autel.com/us/academy/. ADAS and EV diagnostics classes are available monthly through December 2023. Space is limited. Monitor Autel’s academy page as classes with additional training topics will be scheduled, including key and immobilizer programming, ICE diagnostics and oscilloscope training. Two-day courses cost $1,295, with meals and hotel accommodations provided if needed. 

