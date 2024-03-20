TEXA Releases IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 Software Update

TEXA has released a major update, IDC5 CAR 76.5.0, which enhances car, supercar and light commercial IDC5 diagnostic features and coverage. This latest software update enables more efficient troubleshooting and enhances existing special functions and topology module mapping features, while increasing technical information accessibility that is essential for accurately completing complex workshop operations.

IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 includes the update of 37 makes, including electric and hybrid vehicles, while increasing the coverage of ADAS calibration, enhancing the visual live data “DASHBOARD” screens and other interactive technical information features like wiring diagrams, maintenance guides and component location diagrams.

IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 is characterized by over 2,600 new possible selections for the major makes on the market worldwide, among which include: Abarth; Acura; Alfa Romeo; Aston Martin; Audi; Bentley; BMW; Buick; Cadillac; Chevrolet; Chrysler; Dodge; Ferrari; Fiat; Ford; Genesis; GMC; Honda; Hummer; Hyundai; Infiniti; Jaguar; Jeep; Kia; Land Rover; Lamborghini; Lexus; Lincoln; Maybach; Maserati; Mazda; McLaren; Mercedes-Benz; Mercury Ford; Mini; Mitsubishi; Nissan; Polestar; Pontiac; Porsche; Rolls-Royce; Saab; Saturn; Scion; Subaru; Suzuki; Tesla; Toyota; Volkswagen; and Volvo.

For more information, visit texausa.com/diagnostic-coverage/.