House Passes SEMA-Supported Bill to Stop EPA Emissions Mandate

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the “Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act” (H.R. 4468) with bipartisan support (221 to 197), with five Democrats and each Republican member voting for the bill.

If passed into law, the SEMA-supported bill would prohibit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from finalizing the agency’s proposed federal emissions standards for light- and medium-duty motor vehicles model years ’27 to ’32, which intends for electric vehicles (EVs) to make up 67% of all new vehicles sales by 2032. The CARS Act also prevents future EPA motor-vehicle emissions regulations that would mandate certain technologies or limit the availability of vehicles based on engine type.

The passage of the CARS Act comes just days after American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) released the results of a national survey that found 60% of likely voters oppose the EPA’s proposed EV mandates. A further breakdown of likely voters found that the majority of Republicans (87%) and Independents (61%) oppose the EPA’s de facto internal combustion engine (ICE) ban, while Democrats are split on the matter (41% support, 32% oppose, 27% undecided).

SEMA thanks Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) for introducing and championing the CARS Act to ensure that the EPA’s push to decarbonize transportation remains technology-neutral and does not favor one vehicle technology over another. The specialty automotive aftermarket has a forward-looking vision that embraces new technology to make vehicles cleaner and more efficient, which includes hydrogen, electric, alternative fuels and continuing to improve the internal combustion engine.

If the CARS Act becomes law, it would block the most aggressive tailpipe emissions ever proposed. SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola and member companies have been vocal in opposing the EPA’s proposed rule. If the rule is finalized, the EPA estimates 67% of new sedans, crossovers, SUVs and light-truck purchases would be electric by 2032, while EVs would make up 50% of bus and garbage trucks, 35% of short-haul freight tractors and 25% of long-haul freight tractors.

U.S. Senators Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Pete Ricketts (R-NE) introduced a bipartisan companion version of the CARS Act in the Senate, S. 3094. The bill has 33 co-sponsors and awaits consideration in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

Click here to send your U.S. Senators a letter asking them to support the CARS Act by co-sponsoring S. 3094.

For more information, click here or contact Tiffany Cipoletti at [email protected].