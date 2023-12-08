 House Passes SEMA-Supported Bill to Stop EPA Emissions Mandate

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Legislation

House Passes SEMA-Supported Bill to Stop EPA Emissions Mandate

If the CARS Act becomes law, it would block the most aggressive tailpipe emissions ever proposed.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the “Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act” (H.R. 4468) with bipartisan support (221 to 197), with five Democrats and each Republican member voting for the bill.

Related Articles

If passed into law, the SEMA-supported bill would prohibit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from finalizing the agency’s proposed federal emissions standards for light- and medium-duty motor vehicles model years ’27 to ’32, which intends for electric vehicles (EVs) to make up 67% of all new vehicles sales by 2032. The CARS Act also prevents future EPA motor-vehicle emissions regulations that would mandate certain technologies or limit the availability of vehicles based on engine type.

The passage of the CARS Act comes just days after American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) released the results of a national survey that found 60% of likely voters oppose the EPA’s proposed EV mandates. A further breakdown of likely voters found that the majority of Republicans (87%) and Independents (61%) oppose the EPA’s de facto internal combustion engine (ICE) ban, while Democrats are split on the matter (41% support, 32% oppose, 27% undecided).

SEMA thanks Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) for introducing and championing the CARS Act to ensure that the EPA’s push to decarbonize transportation remains technology-neutral and does not favor one vehicle technology over another. The specialty automotive aftermarket has a forward-looking vision that embraces new technology to make vehicles cleaner and more efficient, which includes hydrogen, electric, alternative fuels and continuing to improve the internal combustion engine.

If the CARS Act becomes law, it would block the most aggressive tailpipe emissions ever proposed. SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola and member companies have been vocal in opposing the EPA’s proposed rule. If the rule is finalized, the EPA estimates 67% of new sedans, crossovers, SUVs and light-truck purchases would be electric by 2032, while EVs would make up 50% of bus and garbage trucks, 35% of short-haul freight tractors and 25% of long-haul freight tractors.

U.S. Senators Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Pete Ricketts (R-NE) introduced a bipartisan companion version of the CARS Act in the Senate, S. 3094. The bill has 33 co-sponsors and awaits consideration in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

Click here to send your U.S. Senators a letter asking them to support the CARS Act by co-sponsoring S. 3094.

For more information, click here or contact Tiffany Cipoletti at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Legislation

Bipartisan Right to Repair Legislation Reintroduced in Congress

The CAR Coalition states that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

MEMA Aftermarket, Auto Care Association, CAR (Consumer Access to Repair) Coalition and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) applaud U.S. Reps. Neal Dunn (R-FL), Brendan Boyle (D-PA-02), Warren Davidson (R-OH-08) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03) for reintroducing the "Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act" (H.R. 906). The legislation, the CAR Coalition states, will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles, 70% of which are maintained by independent repair facilities.

Read Full Article

More Legislation Posts
President Biden: Consumers Deserve Right to Repair

As President Biden prepared for the State of the Union address, the White House reaffirmed the president’s support for consumers’ right to repair their products however and wherever they choose.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Congress Signals Support for Consumers’ Right to Repair

Congress is telling the FTC to “prioritize investigations and enforcement” to protect consumers from what the CAR Coalition calls “unfair practices” by the automakers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Kansas Passes SEMA-supported Classic Car Legislation

SEMA applauds Kansas lawmakers for passing H.B. 2594 as a critical step forward in protecting the rights of restorers and owners of classic vehicles in the state.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
U.S. Rep Bobby Rush Introduces REPAIR Act

This Federal legislation was introduced to provide consumers rights to their vehicle’s data and safeguard a free and fair repair market.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

New SEMA Show AI Chatbot to Enhance Attendee Experience

This new tool will give show attendees a valuable digital resource that can provide fast, accurate answers to user questions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Fest Builds Passion for Car Culture

SEMA Fest, a new two-day festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture produced by SEMA, is coming to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds Nov. 3-4.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Ready, Set … SEMA!

SEMA’s 60th anniversary promises to bring a spectacular show.

By Meagan Kusek
Margaret Hoover to Moderate SEMA Panel on Alternative Fuels

Hoover is a political analyst, CNN contributor and host of the PBS program, “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover”.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers